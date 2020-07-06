Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: Rangers game is “very exciting” start to 2020/21 Premiership campaign

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says news the Dons will meet Rangers at Pittodrie in their 2020/21 Premiership opener “focuses everyone”.

The Reds are scheduled to play last term’s runners-up at 5.30pm on August 1, with the match broadcast live by Sky.

McInnes was pleased with the news, but admitted there is a tinge of regret the game will likely be played behind closed doors, saying: “I am delighted that we have got an exciting one to start with.

“The only downside is it is the type of game that always lends itself to an atmosphere.

“It is the game Sky have chosen, as you would expect. It is a very exciting fixture to kick off.

“I think it focuses everyone – players and staff for that first game, as it always does when the fixtures come out.”

McInnes said it is crucial, despite the strange circumstances, Aberdeen find their “competitive edge” for their return to action, adding: “It is an exciting one to make sure we are ready.

“We normally start with a European game, but that has been pushed down the line a bit.

“We could not have hoped for a better game to be honest.

“Having games with no fans is something that we have to overcome.

“When you watch the Bundesliga and the English Premiership games, you could not help but think at times that it was a friendly. So we have to make sure that competitive element is there in the team.

“That is the important part as we are playing for points and want to get off to a good start.”