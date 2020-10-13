Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes provides update on fitness of Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main, Mikey Devlin and Matty Kennedy

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to welcome back up to three players from injury after the international break.

McInnes is optimistic that Curtis Main, Mikey Devlin and Matty Kennedy will return to full training after time on the sidelines.

Striker Main has been ruled out with a thigh strain and last featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 Europa League win over Viking FK in Norway on September 17.

Main missed the start of the season, having undergone knee surgery in the summer.

However, after returning to action, he suffered a thigh strain which again ruled him out.

Meanwhile, Scotland international defender Devlin has yet to feature this season, having sustained a hamstring injury in a summer friendly.

© SNS Group

And winger Kennedy has missed the last five games with a knee injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock on September 12.

McInnes said: “Hopefully coming out of the international break we will have two or three of them back in contention for Dundee United.”

Last season’s leading goalscorer Sam Cosgrove is also nearing a comeback, although the striker will not be back in time for Saturday’s New Firm derby at Tannadice.

Cosgrove has yet to feature this season, having suffered a fractured cartilage in a pre-season friendly match.

The initial prognosis was Cosgrove would be ruled out until late November or early December.

However, the prolific striker, who rejected a £2.7 million move to French side Guingamp during the summer transfer window, is set to return ahead of that initial schedule.

McInnes said: “Sam’s knee is coming along fine, although he will not be in contention for Dundee United.

“Due to the nature of the injury, we’ve just got to make sure we stick to what they’re asking and not get too ahead of ourselves.”

McInnes hopes to be able to call upon Cosgrove for the Scottish Cup semi-final against holders Celtic at Hampden on Sunday November 1.

He said: “The plan for Sam was to be back in full training by mid-October, which would give him a couple of weeks’ work ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final.”

Despite the absence of key players, Aberdeen have taken 18 points from a possible 24 to sit fourth in the Premiership table.

Third-placed Hibernian are two points ahead, though the Dons have played two games fewer than the Easter Road side.

McInnes is confident, with players now coming back from injury, he has a strong squad to fight for honours this season.

He said: “We made some very good additions over the summer and then the boys coming back later in the month will add to that.

“When everyone is fit, it is a strong squad.”