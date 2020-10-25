Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praises substitute Scott Wright after 3-3 draw with Celtic

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he doesn’t think they’d have drawn 3-3 with Celtic in the Premiership this afternoon without attacker Scott Wright.

Wright and last season’s leading goalscorer Sam Cosgrove, who made his first appearance of the season after injury, came on for Marley Watkins and Ryan Edmondson in the second half at Pittodrie, with the score poised at 1-1 after Lewis Ferguson’s first-half penalty and Callum McGregor’s 52nd-minute equaliser.

Soon after, Wright robbed Hoops defender Shane Duffy to play in Cosgrove, whose shot was blocked and the rebound turned home by Ryan Hedges.

Although Celtic then went 3-2 up via a strike from Leigh Griffiths and Ryan Christie’s penalty, Wright and Aberdeen’s other attackers continued to fight for a result, and earned a point when Lewis Ferguson tucked away an injury time spot-kick – his second of the game.

At full-time, Dons manager McInnes singled out Wright and Cosgrove for praise, telling Sky Sports: “When he came on, what a reaction. He (Wright) was terrific.

“I gave him a special mention in the dressing room there because I don’t think we could’ve got the result without him.

“That shows how important he is and he needs to feel that importance.

“Cosgrove led the line well and gave them something to think about.

“All of a sudden we had a real counter attacking threat and speed at the top end of the pitch.”

On the dramatic topsy-turvy league clash with the champions, which almost saw the Dons left empty-handed despite leading twice, McInnes added: “I’m delighted to get something from the game. It was no more than we deserved.

“Callum McGregor’s goal (to make it 1-1) I thought was very good, with the slickness of their play. He goes beyond and gives us that decision to make. I still thought the other two goals we were a bit dippy with and needed to react better.

“I thought it was a foul on Sam (Cosgrove, for Celtic’s third), but in saying that we weren’t out of position from that and could still deal with the situation better.

“We know if you give the players Celtic have a bit of time they can punish you.”