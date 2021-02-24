Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praises Florian Kamberi for shining despite online abuse and lack of training time

Boss Derek McInnes has praised loan star Florian Kamberi for impressing despite suffering online abuse and lack of training time.

Kamberi was sent a threatening message on social media platform Instagram last week.

It is understood Instagram have launched an investigation into the alleged abuse.

McInnes condemned the abusive message as “outrageous”.

Despite the online trolling, the Dons gaffer insists Kamberi retained full focus to play a key-role in the Dons 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

The St Gallen striker was also hailed for the “incredible achievement” of playing three full games in a week despite having minimal training time with the Dons.

Although signed on transfer deadline day, Kamberi missed two games as his debut was delayed due to hold-ups with the processing of his work visa.

On the online abuse, McInnes said: “Flo was quite dismissive of it.

“He was accepting, even though he shouldn’t have to be, that this online abuse is something that people in the public eye have to deal with.

“It was an outrageous comment.

“But Flo is experienced enough and saw it for what it was and just concentrated on the game.

“Flo playing 90 minutes again is an incredible achievement.

“He had not played a lot of games of late and we knew with three games in a week coming up there was an element of risk.

“He hasn’t really done any training, he has just been resting down between games.

“Hopefully this week we can get him a few more training days, a few more rest days and he will only get better and better.”

Prior to arriving at Pittodrie, Albanian international Kamberi had not played since a 0-0 draw against Lugano for his parent club in the Swiss top flight on December 16.

Kamberi missed the defeats to Hibs and Livingston due to the delays in processing his work visa.

His paperwork was finally rubber-stamped on the eve of the recent clash with St Mirren and he was pitched in for a starting debut in the 0-0 draw.

Kamberi has also started the 1-0 loss at Celtic, where he hit the post, and the defeat of Kilmarnock.

He is set to lead the line against Celtic again at Parkhead on Saturday.

On-loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby is set to miss the Celtic clash with a thigh tear suffered early on in the defeat of Kilmarnock, which could keep him out for the season.

McInnes said: “We were keen to get Flo, but obviously getting him so late meant he missed a few of the games.

“But he is certainly looking as if he is making up for lost time.

“Flo is making the most of his opportunity.

“He was always a player we admired when he was at Hibs and we always knew we had to be on our toes against him.

“Defenders knew they were up against a good player.

“I am glad he has managed to bring that to our team, but I still think there is more to come from him.”

Kamberi was secured on a hectic transfer deadline day where McInnes completely revamped his misfiring attack.

Strikers Hornby and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) were also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Exiting Pittodrie during the winter window were Sam Cosgrove, who was sold to Birmingham City for £2 million, and Curtis Main, who left for Shrewsbury Town.

Striker Bruce Anderson, out of contract at the end of the season, was also sent on loan to Premiership Hamilton on transfer deadline day.

McInnes is confident Kamberi will be a catalyst for the attack firing again – in much the same way as former loan striker Marley Watkins.

Bristol City attacker Watkins had a successful spell on loan this season from Bristol City until suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Watkins returned to his parent club.

McInnes said: “Flo has been a breath of fresh air.

“He has been terrific.

“He has given us a lot of what Marley Watkins gave us as he has that ability to look after the ball.

“Flo also has the ability to work in behind.

“He might not be an out-and-out goalscorer and someone that will get into double figures every season.

“But what he does do will get you important goals.

“His enthusiasm and appetite for the game has brought a lot to us.”