Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praises ‘brilliant bunch of players’ for winning run amid adversity

Boss Derek McInnes hailed the togetherness and strength of his squad for coming through the Aberdeen Eight crisis.

Aberdeen racked up a fourth straight win for the first time since December 2018 in defeating Hibs 1-0.

McInnes praised the unity of the club for negotiating a troubled start to the season marred by postponements due to coronavirus protocol breaches.

The eight Aberdeen players who broke Covid-19 protocol by visiting a busy city centre bar have been hit with three-game suspended bans by the SFA.

Amid all the upheaval, the Dons have taken nine points from nine and reached the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

McInnes said: “We’ve come through a tough period pretty well.

“There has been a real togetherness, a strength as a club.

“We’ve acknowledged the punishment, but there has also been a strong sense of let’s get back to talking about football and what really matters.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

“I’ve got a brilliant bunch of players and the best way to stop being asked about it is to talk about performances.”

Those performances have included Premiership defeats of Hibs, Livingston and St Johnstone and an emphatic 6-0 Euro defeat of NSI Runavik.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson netted a penalty to end Hibs’ unbeaten start to the season.

It was a victory that leap-frogged Aberdeen up into fourth in the table, having been propping up the bottom two weeks ago on zero points.

Aberdeen will be denied the opportunity to immediately build upon that momentum as they will now be inactive for more than a week due to the international break.

McInnes said: “I do feel the break is coming at the wrong time.

“It has been stop-start, but we just have to deal with it.

“We’ve got seven away on international duty, but we’ll keep the others topped up and be ready to go.”

After packing in four games in 11 days, McInnes admits an element of fatigue entered his squad towards the end of the match.

However, he said he was culpable for that as well by mixing up his substitutes as fresh players were left on the bench.

He said: “We were a wee bit fatigued with some of our decision-making in the second half.

“I was kicking myself as I made a hash of it there.

© SNS Group

“I should have got fresh legs on. On our third sub, I should have made more changes as I had freshness behind me and I got away with it today.

“With these five subs we have to use it properly.

“For whatever reason I thought I had made a double sub and had one left.

“My players needed more energy and I should have been able to help them, so that’s on me.”

Hibs’ preparations for the match were hampered when Alex Gogic returned a false positive on Friday evening.

Hibs’ pre-match training was cancelled on Saturday and Gogic subsequently returned two negatives, one through the NHS.

However, under protocol agreed by the Scottish Government and football authorities, Gogic had to go into self-isolation for 10 days, ruling him out of the Aberdeen game.

McInnes said: “There is trepidation every time there is a test.

“We keep our goalkeepers in separate dressing rooms, so if one goes down they don’t all go down.

“We try to keep separate 15- minute intervals for breaks and we’re not together at any real point.

“We know with the track and trace system if one goes down he can take three or four with him.

“Every time my medical team sends me an email and it says everyone is negative, it’s a sigh of relief.

“We had one player in the build-up to the Rangers game who went down in exactly the same way.

“He had a false positive then two negatives but had to isolate.

“The danger of course is when one really goes down and you fear you could lose three or four.”