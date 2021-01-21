Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praises battling Ross McCrorie, and gives injury updates on Connor McLennan, Dylan McGeouch and Greg Leigh

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has praised Ross McCrorie for playing through the pain barrier in the 4-1 defeat at Ross County.

However, McInnes insists the midfielder should have informed him during the match that he was struggling with an injury.

McCrorie suffered an ankle 10 minutes from time when the Dons were down 2-1 in Dingwall.

However, the Scotland Under-21s captain battled on to help the bid to salvage a draw.

McInnes initially feared McCrorie, 22, could be out for three months with an ankle fracture as the midfielder limped out of the Global Energy Stadium on crutches.

X-rays later confirmed there was no fracture, but McCrorie did suffer muscle damage that will rule him out for two to three weeks.

McInnes said: “Ross wanted to stay on for the right reasons and while it is admirable you could see how much he was struggling for their third goal.

“In hindsight, Ross should have been more honest in letting us know he was struggling before we made our final substitution.

“However, he’s the sort of boy who wants to play on.”

Wing-back Jonny Hayes also left Dingwall on crutches with an ankle problem.

However, McInnes is not ruling out the Republic of Ireland international being available to face Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Centre-half Ash Taylor was substituted after 30 minutes in the loss at Ross County suffering from a back spasm.

Taylor could also recover in time to face the Steelmen.

However, attacker Connor McLennan is set to miss the weekend clash with an ongoing foot problem that will now require consultation with a specialist.

McInnes said: “We had to take Connor off at half-time in the game at Motherwell (0-0 draw) before Christmas and that is why he hasn’t really been involved since then.

“He wasn’t going to be involved on Saturday, but he did some training on Friday and felt as if he could give it a go if we needed him from the bench at Ross County.

“Unfortunately he was in pain again during the warm-up.

“It’s something which is causing him discomfort in his foot and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it.

“We want to have Connor back involved as soon as possible, but obviously we need to establish what is causing him the pain and how to treat it properly.”

McInnes confirmed full-back Greg Leigh, who recently penned a contract extension until the end of the season, and midfielder Dylan McGeouch have stepped up their rehabilitation from long-term injury.

Jamaican international Leigh has been out since early December with a hamstring problem, while McGeouch has been absent since October with a groin injury.

McInnes said: “Greg trained on Tuesday and he’ll train again with the team today which helps us given our current situation.

“Dylan took part in the warm-up, but has been working with the physios this week.

“We’re mindful it has been a long time since Dylan was able to be out on the training pitch, so just being involved is good for him mentally.

“Hopefully we’ll see Dylan back in full training soon.”

‘Having Ryan back will help us’

Aberdeen will welcome back Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges for the clash with Motherwell.

Hedges missed the loss in Dingwall as he was serving a one-match suspension for a straight red card issued in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers.

One of the top performers this season, Hedges has netted eight goals in all competitions.

McInnes believes Hedges’ return will give his squad a lift after the disappointment in Dingwall.

He said: “Having Ryan Hedges back on Saturday will help us.

“He has been an influential player for us this season in terms of goals and assists.

“He has been a key player and it will be great to get him back in.

“His presence will give everyone will a lift.”

Keen to immediately bounce back from the shocker in Dingwall, McInnes insists there is still much for Aberdeen to play for this season.

The Dons will face the winners of the Dumbarton v Huntly tie in the Scottish Cup.

That tie was originally scheduled for January 30, but has been put on ice after the leagues below the Championship were suspended due to escalating Covid-19 cases.

McInnes also wants to reclaim third spot in the Premiership.

We’ve got two games in hand which, if we win, will take us clear in third place. “We’ve got a Scottish Cup campaign to look forward to.” Derek McInnes

Aberdeen were edged out of third by Hibs at the weekend following the defeat to Ross County.

However, Saturday offers an immediate window to reclaim third as the Easter Road club have no Premiership match as they play in the League Cup semi-final.

McInnes said: “We’ve got two games in hand, which, if we win, will take us clear in third place.

“We’ve got a Scottish Cup campaign to look forward to.

“There’s still much to play for.”

Meanwhile the kick-off of Aberdeen’s Premiership match at St Johnstone on Wednesday January 27 has been moved forward to 6pm from 7.45pm at the request of the clubs.