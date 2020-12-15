Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes points to ’huge sacrifices’ made by Ronald Hernandez, saying he is ’disappointed it hasn’t worked out’

Boss Derek McInnes is confident Aberdeen will recoup the £800,000 spent to land frozen out defender Ronald Hernandez.

McInnes confirmed the Dons could move to get that huge cash outlay back by selling the Venezuelan international in the January window.

Hernandez was signed on a four-and-a-half year deal from Norwegian side Stabaek in January in one of the biggest transfer fees ever paid by the Dons.

However, the 23-year-old has made just three starts and three substitute appearances.

McInnes said Aberdeen beat other clubs to his signature in January – and those clubs are still interested in signing the full-back.

Speaking at the Dons’ AGM, McInnes said: “I think we have to be fair to the boy, and if there is an opportunity, and we think there will be, to recoup the money invested then that money will come back.

“There were other interested parties at the time, and there still are. And we’re confident that any investment by the club on this deal will be recouped.

“In January, there may be an opportunity to do that.

“We’re disappointed it hasn’t always worked out. There’s not a club out there or a manager out there who gets every part of their recruitment right, but we were confident enough to do this deal.”

Hernandez started in the opening-day loss to Rangers (1-0 loss) on August 1 and against St Johnstone (1-0 win) on August 20.

He was substituted at half-time against Saints and has made just two substitute appearances since then, totalling just 13 minutes. However, this season he has started two World Cup qualifying games for Venezuela against Colombia and Paraguay.

Capped 17 times, Hernandez played for his country in the Copa America quarter-finals last summer and was also a Under-20 World Cup finalist with Venezuela.

Hernandez was flagged up by the Dons’ recently-expanded scouting network and the strategic partnership with US MLS side Atlanta United helped seal the deal.

McInnes is disappointed it has not worked out for Hernandez at Pittodrie and insists he has suffered a difficult year without seeing his family due to the pandemic. His wife Krisvany and daughter Adeline were set to join him in the Granite City, but the Covid-19 outbreak left them stranded in Venezuela.

McInnes said “From a personal point of view, it needs to be clear – he’s a brilliant boy.

“He’s put everything into this.

“He’s almost went a full calendar year without seeing his family, his wife and his young baby daughter. That’s tough on any young individual.

“For a young boy to travel to Norway to play, to Scotland, it has been a challenge for him.

“It shows a real sense of maturity, but there have been huge sacrifices made from Ronnie. He’s a brilliant boy and I am disappointed that he hasn’t been able to force his way into the team.”

McInnes believes a switch in formation this season has also kept Hernandez out of the first team set-up.

He said: “The change in formation has certainly not done Ronnie any favours, that’s had the biggest impact.

“We felt that moving from a back four to a back three and playing with wingers – we tried to do it at every turn this season.

“We wanted to utilise the centre-backs that we had and the speed in the wingers we had at the club. That went against Ronnie as well.”