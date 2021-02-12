Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists critics need to remember finishing third is the ‘Holy Grail’ for most clubs – and it is still within reach for the Reds

Boss Derek McInnes has reminded his critics finishing third in the Premiership is the Holy Grail for most clubs and isn’t failure for Aberdeen.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack publicly backed McInnes amid mounting speculation over his future at the club following a 2-0 defeat to top-three rivals Hibernian.

McInnes is grateful for the board’s backing in “difficult times” and revealed he has received messages of support from fans.

Defiant McInnes also claimed if finishing in the top end of the table to secure European qualification was easy “everyone would be doing it”.

Aberdeen have played in Europe in all of the last seven seasons and currently occupy fourth, which brings qualification to the Uefa Conference next season.

The Reds, who host St Mirren tomorrow, have won two of the last 10 games and have failed to score in the last four matches.

McInnes said: “Third is still within our grasp.

“Third would be a successful season. What we need to remind the players is that finishing third for other clubs is like the Holy Grail at times.

“However, finishing third sometimes does not feel like that anymore for Aberdeen – but it’s something that the players and I have to work towards.

“It is still the same feeling of achievement as it was in my first year. Qualifying for Europe is still the same feeling of achievement.

“There are other clubs who would love to have been us over the last wee while and there are other clubs who would love to finish third this season.

“It should be the same for us.”

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by five points, although the Reds have a game in hand – away to Celtic on Wednesday.

Speculation over McInnes’s future escalated following the defeat at Hibs, which had been billed as a “must-win” in the battle for a third-placed finish.

Chairman Dave Cormack and McInnes had talks on Sunday about the slump in form, which led to the US-based businessman publicly giving his backing to the manager, contracted until summer 2022, with an official club statement.

McInnes is grateful for the support as it brings some calm from the noise of speculation and allows the team to focus on turning around their stuttering form.

He said: “I think you are grateful for any support when you are going through tough times. I’m not a needy person, but I’ve been really pleased with the amount of support I’ve had externally with people, supporters getting in touch.

“The amount of emails, letters and messages of support, I’m grateful for any support in tough times.

“I’m concentrating on what we need to do better.

“When you have got the support of the people around you – players, board, supporters – you feel the confidence to carry on.”

Aberdeen have the third-highest budget in the Scottish Premiership, but McInnes insists the cash available to him is not light years away from most other Premiership clubs outwith the Old Firm.

He is confident European football can be delivered for an eighth successive season and believes third is still achievable.

McInnes said: “I don’t buy this that our budget is way above other clubs.

“We’ve got a competitive budget and we’re pleased with it, but it doesn’t take us away from other clubs.

“We have to do a lot of good work to finish third every season and we have to do a lot of good work as a club to qualify for Europe.

“To do it for eight years in a row in the top places and get European football, if it was easy everybody would be doing it.

“It’s not easy and it has been a real challenge this season.”