Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: If England can get back to playing football, Scotland must follow

Dons boss Derek McInnes today warned Scotland cannot afford to remain in shutdown while other nations find a way to safely return from the Covid-19 crisis.

The German Bundesliga aim to begin playing games behind closed doors from May 9 with a maximum of 322 people allowed in the stadium at one time.

In England the Premier League have this week stepped up Operation Restart in a bid to return on June 8 for a completion of the 2019-20 campaign by the end of July to fit in with UEFA’s European competition plans.

In Italy, Serie A sides can return to individual training on May 4 and team training on May 18 – although Spain’s La Liga is unlikely to return until summer at the very earliest.

While there are potential strategies for football’s return in other nations, confusion reigns in Scotland.

McInnes believes if Europe’s top leagues are moving forward in planning a return, albeit behind closed doors, Scotland must follow suit.

After a meeting of the UEFA executive committee last week, the European governing body effectively opened the route for the SPFL board to end the Premiership campaign early if there were mitigating factors.

McInnes wants completing the season investigated and has called for discussions between the clubs, SPFL board, the SFA and the government to mirror other nations.

He said: “I am hoping that the SFA and SPFL are working away in the background and formulating a plan.

“We have to find a way to get back to playing that still keeps players, officials and staff safe, which would be the priority.

“However, if we see England across the border going back to training and playing in some form while we are still kicking our heels that will be wrong and what we cannot allow to happen.

“We have to be working alongside one another and doing what other countries are doing.

“Our supporters and everyone involved in football in the whole country cannot be denied the opportunity to train and play football while other countries are doing it.

“If other countries are able to do it and have these discussions then I would like to think Scotland could be following suit and be part of that.”

Some clubs in Germany’s top flight have already returned to training. On Friday all 20 top-flight English clubs will hold a video conference in a bid to start up for June 8.

Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton opened their training grounds to players on Monday for individual work.

McInnes said: “I am encouraged when I read articles on what other countries are doing.

“A lot of these countries obviously are better resourced and have far more financial backing.

“However, we cannot be denied that opportunity just because we don’t have the same finances.

“If other nations can do it then we have to find a way to do that as well.”

A proposition by the SPFL board to end all three lower leagues was passed with an 81% majority by the 42 member clubs recently. That was delayed due to uncertainty over Dundee voting.

The Dens Park club’s vote, initially no, was subsequently found by an independent investigation to have effectively been sent to the SPFL’s spam folder in their email account.

Dundee eventually voted in favour of the proposition, which also handed power to the SPFL to call time on the top flight. Rangers have called for another independent investigation into the vote.

Away from that noise the Dons have urged the SPFL board to delay any decision on the Premiership until they have conducted a feasibility study into completing the season. McInnes said: “Our club is doing so much right at the minute to try to start conversations to get the whole thing moving.

“We need to work with like-minded people together to see what the future looks like for Scottish football.

“There needs to be healthy discussion to find consensus because there is too much uncertainty.”