Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes for positive news from UEFA on Europa League

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes for positive news from UEFA this week on nex season’s Europa League.

McInnes admits to concerns on how the 2020-21 Europa League will be affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

UEFA’S executive committee will meet by video conference tomorrow (Wednesday) to thrash out a plan for European competitions.

They are reportedly considering potentially slashing the pre-qualifying rounds or switching to one-legged games to cope with a congested fixure list.

Aberdeen aim to have Jonny Hayes signed to help the bid for success domestically and in Europe.

The Dons are locked in talks with the winger and have tabled a two-year deal.

Hayes, who starred for the Dons between 2012 and 2017, is a free agent having recently left Celtic.

Aberdeen aim to get a deal across the line quickly so Hayes can join McInnes’ squad for training this week.

McInnes said: “In what shape or form the Europa League goes ahead we don’t know.

“There is that concern.

“They are obviously going to have to get the games moving quickly or there is a fear of running of time to complete the full Europa League.

“How that will look next season, who knows.

“However, are hoping we can get some positive news on that before long.”

Aberdeen have qualified for the Europa League pre-qualifiying rounds for a seventh successive season.

The Dons normally enter the Europa League in July, but the entire UEFA calendar has been ripped up due to Covid-19.