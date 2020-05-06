Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has faith Scottish Government ‘will do all they can’ to protect football

Dons boss Derek McInnes is confident the government will do all it can to help Scottish football emerge safely from the Covid-19 crisis.

Scottish Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick held a virtual summit with the SPFL and SFA yesterday.

The Scottish Rugby Union and Sportscotland were also involved in the virtual meet to discuss coronavirus’ financial impact and when sport can resume safely.

The SPFL board have the power to end the Premiership season now following a recent vote of the 42 member clubs but on the understanding no decision will be made without full discussions with the 12 top-flight clubs.

Ideally McInnes would like the Premiership campaign completed, but only if completely safe to do so.

With Scotland still in lockdown, he admits hope of completing the top flight may be running out.

McInnes said: “I am sure the government will be doing all they can to help.

“Hopefully they will provide a bit more encouragement that we can steer our way through this. That they can try to facilitate, help and give permission to work our way back to being able to train first and foremost in a safe environment.

“The government will realise the importance of Scottish football to the country and how important football clubs are to each and every community.”

Sports minister Fitzpatrick said he was “encouraged by constructive initial talks.”

However, the return of football and other sports “can only happen once it is safe to do so – and the focus at the moment must be the continuation of measures to slow the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The SFA and SPFL have formed six sub-groups to support the restarting of the game which has been shut down at all levels since March 13, with the suspension continuing until at least June 10.

Plans to restart Scottish football will be done in line with Scottish government and chief medical officer advice.

When Scottish football does return it seems inevitable it will initially be behind closed doors with players, management and staff all undertaking regular Covid-19 tests.

Another potential change to the landscape of Scottish football is league reconstruction.

A 15-strong group have been set up to look into the matter.

It is understood Scottish clubs will meet tomorrow discuss the possibility of a 14-14-16 set-up to see if there is potential backing.

Previously a 14-14-14 structure appeared to be preferred.

McInnes retains hope that the Premiership can still be played to completion. He admits, though, that Scottish football’s landscape will be changed when it does return.

And a consequence of the changes might be the inability to complete the 2019-20 campaign.

McInnes said: “It is still the hope that until that hope is taken away completely, we can complete the season.

“However, it is clearly becoming more of an issue of what football is going to look like once we are allowed to go back.

“Not being able to complete this season might be a consequence of that.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s board and investors have agreed to extend their matched donation for season ticket sales for another month in a bid to raise £200,000 for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust’s response to the pandemic.

The Pittodrie board initially vowed to match 10% of season ticket sales until April 30 but that has been extended to June 1.

That donation will go towards helping the trust deliver food packages and comfort phone calls to the vulnerable and isolated.