Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes happy to pair Curtis Main and Sam Cosgrove in Dons frontline

Dons boss Derek McInnes says he’s prepared to pair Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main up front together on a regular basis.

With Aberdeen trailing 1-0 at Rugby Park in Wednesday’s Scottish fifth round replay McInnes changed his formation to 4-4-2 at half-time sending Cosgrove on to partner Main in attack.

The plan worked as it provided the Reds with a greater attacking threat and they eventually won through, beating Kilmarnock 4-3 after extra time.

Ross County visit Pittodrie today on Premiership business and McInnes may pitch Cosgrove and Main up front together.

The Aberdeen manager said: “We’ve looked at certain teams and certain games where we can do it.

“We paired them against Hibs (1-1 draw in October) when we had a lack of midfield options and we did it against Kilmarnock (3-0 win in November) when they had a suspension.

“The two of them can play well together in certain games and I thought the two of them did well on Wednesday.

“They made Kilmarnock’s back four defend once they were up their together. But you can only be influential as a front two if everybody else is doing their bit behind it.

“It was 4-4-2 v 4-4-2 in the second half and in extra-time. There is a trade off there because although we had more attacking threat we had less control of the game.

“Kilmarnock could have picked us off at times on the counter-attack, but that’s the trade off. And I do think there are times when the two can play up front together.”

Cosgrove has been on the bench for Aberdeen’s last three outings following a dip in form after the Premiership’s winter break.

But on Wednesday night in Ayrshire the English hitman was back among the goals, netting his 22nd of the season from the penalty spot in extra time.

McInnes was delighted with the 23-year-old nerves to dispatch the spot-kick and hopes that strike can boost Cosgrove’s confidence and lead to more goals in the weeks to come.

The Premiership’s longest serving manager added: “Looking back now it’s almost forgotten that it was a penalty with huge pressure on it.

“In Sam’s mind when he steps up he’s thinking if he misses then we’re out of the cup.

“But he didn’t and good on him. If I wanted anybody to take a penalty in that situation it would be him because he’s so good at them.

“His performance in the second half and in extra-time was good. We should’ve had more penalties recently.

“And now we’ve got one that might be the thing that gets him going again and hopefully he can kick on from that.”