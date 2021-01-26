Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hails remarkable recovery of Jonny Hayes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has hailed Jonny Hayes for a remarkable recovery where he started the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell just days after being on crutches.

Hayes was a major injury concern having limped out of the Global Energy Stadium on crutches the following weekend following a 4-1 loss to Ross County.

Republic of Ireland international Hayes suffered a badly swollen ankle and was on crutches until Tuesday.

His ankle was really badly swollen and he left on crutches last week. “Jonny was still on crutches on Tuesday.” Derek McInnes

However, he began his rapid return from injury when coming off the crutches on Wednesday before proving his availability to McInnes by passing a late fitness test.

The 33-year-old then produced a strong performance in the defeat of ‘Well before being replaced with just two minutes remaining.

McInnes said: “Good on Jonny for putting himself out there against Motherwell.

“He came off them on Wednesday and the swelling was totally out of the ankle.

“Jonny did a little cycle on Wednesday afternoon and was keen to do a run on Thursday to see how it was.

“The ankle didn’t react and Jonny was confident he would be able to train on Friday.

“He didn’t do the full session, but did enough to satisfy ourselves that he would be fit to play.”

© SNS Group

Positive injury news for McInnes

There had also been fears over the fitness of defender Ash Taylor and midfielder Ross McCrorie who also suffered injuries in that defeat at Ross County.

Centre-back Taylor was replaced in Dingwall in the first half, having suffered a back spasm, but recovered in time to start against Motherwell.

There were initial fears McCrorie had suffered a fracture to an ankle and could be out for up to three months.

However, X-rays confirmed there was no fracture, but McCrorie did sustain muscle damage that will rule him out for up to three weeks.

Ross McCrorie is improving and Dylan McGeouch trained on Sunday.

In the final minutes of the defeat of Motherwell ,full-back Greg Leigh was introduced as a substitute having returned from a hamstring injury.

Leigh, who recently penned a contract extension until the end of the season, had not featured since early December.

McInnes is delighted his injury problems are beginning to subside.

He said: “The squad is probably as strong as it has been for a period now.

“We have to try to knuckle down and give good performances.

“It was good to get Greg Leigh back on the pitch.

“Ross McCrorie is improving and Dylan McGeouch trained on Sunday.

“Dylan is making the finishing touches to his recovery.”

Delight at ending three-game streak without a win

Aberdeen ended a three-game run without victory when overcoming Motherwell to leap back to third place in the Premiership table.

© SNS Group

The goals came from centre-halves Tommie Hoban and Andy Considine either side of half-time.

Centre-half Ash Taylor also had a goal chalked off in the second half for a push.

McInnes said: “It was about time centre-backs contributed with goals and both of them got good goals from set plays.

“In general our overall play was good as we were tenacious at times and also good on the eye moving the ball quickly.

“The important part for us coming back from the Ross County game was to get a clean sheet.

“It wasn’t without incident against Motherwell as we had to make sure we concentrated on that.

“We knew the attacking threat of Motherwell with their front three.

“At the same time we had to show a confident side of ourselves and we did that.

“We got both sides of our game right.”

© SNS Group

Funso-King Ojo makes his first start of 2021

With McCrorie out injured Belgian midfielder Funso-King Ojo was drafted in for his first start since the 2-1 League Cup defeat at St Mirren on November 28.

McInnes said: “The game was leaning towards a bit more experience.

“We set up in a way that we wanted Ferguson and Wright to be effectively like two number eights and go beyond Cosgrove, work round Hedges and inside Kennedy, so we did a bit of work on that.

“We felt, when Jonny gave us that extra body in attack, Funso could be that quieter one.

“He contributed to the game well, played his part in what was a very good team performance.

“We got Funso off at the right time just as he was tiring as he has not had a lot of football of late.

“I was concerned he had picked up a yellow card with the way the game was going.

“Young Campbell came on at a good time in the game and did very well.”