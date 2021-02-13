Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes frustrated at being left to scramble about to sign loan strikers on transfer deadline day

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists the Dons should not have been “scrambling around” on transfer deadline day to sign loan strikers.

McInnes is frustrated the Reds faced a last-gasp signing race when it was clear the attack needed revitalised before the window opened.

McInnes signed strikers Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims), Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) and Florian Kamberi (St Gallen) on loan late on transfer deadline day.

Curtis Main left for Shrewsbury on deadline day, while Sam Cosgrove had earlier completed a £2 million move to Birmingham.

There are a lot of things I’m not particularly pleased about. “We could have maybe done some of the work earlier in the window this time around, but we had to wait on Sam Cosgrove’s money coming in before we could make some headway in signings. “Scrambling about the window on the last day is not how I wanted it. “We shouldn’t be scrambling about trying to get loan signings in.” Derek McInnes

The lateness of the signings meant Kamberi’s work permit could not be processed in time for the games against Hibs and Livingston – both defeats.

Kamberi’s paperwork has now been cleared and the 25-year-old is eligible to make his debut against St Mirren today.

McInnes has also lost one of his main attacking threats, Ryan Hedges, to injury just 24 hours after the transfer window shut.

Hedges underwent surgery on a pectoral injury yesterday and is expected to be out for the season.

McInnes said: “We knew we needed to strengthen the forward line before the window opened and we have done that with these new boys and now we have to get them up to speed.”