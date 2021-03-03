Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes fears pushing loan stars too hard in training could see striker injury curse strike again

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes fears pushing his loan stars too hard in training could back-fire and produce a striker injury crisis.

With only one goal in eight games, McInnes needs his strike-force to start delivering goals now in the hunt for third spot.

McInnes has only two fit senior strikers available as Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) is sidelined for up to six weeks with a thigh injury.

Loan strikers Florian Kamberi (St Gallen) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) both arrived having had no recent game time at their parent clubs.

With just seven games left this season, McInnes wants to get them up to speed quickly to deliver firepower.

However, he faces a Catch-22 situation as he cannot push them too hard in training for fear of forcing an injury due to their lack of match-time prior to arriving at Pittodrie.

He said: “I am trying to manage Kamberi and Hendry this week to make sure we get the balance right.

“The balance (is) between jagging them with their work and making sure we are not flogging them too much, so that we do not leave ourselves in a situation with these games coming up where we don’t have two strikers available.

“We could certainly do with that added goal threat to help us achieve what we want to this season.

“However, we are still managing their training, trying to get them up to speed.

“We are going to have to really look after both of them.

© SNS Group

“Fraser Hornby got injured and I think it was down to the fact he hadn’t played enough games.

“You run the risk of that in January sometimes.

“With that in mind we have two strikers who we have to keep fit.

“We are fortunate that we have Kamberi and Hendry to call upon.”

Scotland Under-21 international Hornby suffered a significant tear in his thigh when shooting at goal in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

© SNS Group

Hendry was introduced off the bench as his replacement and netted the winner with his first touch of the game.

That goal, which ended a club-record six game scoring drought, was not enough to secure a starting slot for Hendry in the 1-0 loss at Celtic in the following fixture.

Instead, McInnes went with Kamberi and Niall McGinn up front in a 3-5-2 formation, although Hendry was introduced in the second half.

McInnes signed Hornby, Kamberi and Hendry on loan on transfer deadline day in a bid to revitalise his misfiring attack.

Hornby managed just five starts, with no goals, before suffering the injury.

Although the normal prognosis for such an injury is six to eight weeks out, Hornby has informed McInnes he is confident of returning sooner.

The Dons will rescan his thigh later this month in the hope the striker is right.

We have had a tough hand to deal with in terms of the strikers this season. “In that number nine position we had Sam Cosgrove out for four months at the start of the season. “We got Marley Watkins (Bristol City) in and then he was ruled out for four months and we didn’t see him again. “Then obviously Fraser, so we have not had out troubles to seek. “Clearly we could do with a little luck on the injury front.” Derek McInnes

Hornby’s absence is the latest injury blow to blight Aberdeen’s attack this season.

Attacker Ryan Hedges is out for the rest of the campaign with a pectoral injury that required surgery.

McInnes said: “We have had a tough hand to deal with in terms of the strikers this season.

“In that number nine position, we had Sam Cosgrove out for four months at the start of the season.

“We got Marley Watkins (Bristol City) in and then he was ruled out for four months and we didn’t see him again.

“Then obviously Fraser, so we have not had out troubles to seek.

“Clearly we could do with a little luck on the injury front.”