Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes facing Christmas defensive crisis after Tommie Hoban injury

All Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants for Christmas is a centre-half.

The Dons have been hit with a defensive injury crisis ahead of the busy festive period.

Centre-half Tommie Hoban was substituted at half-time with a hamstring issue in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

McInnes now faces a nervous sweat to discover the extent of the former Watford defender’s injury.

It is the latest defensive blow as Scotland centre-half Mikey Devlin underwent surgery on an ankle injury last week and will be out for three months.

Full-back Greg Leigh is also out for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie can play at right-sided centre-half in place of Hoban – but McCrorie is suspended for the Boxing Day clash with St Johnstone.

McInnes said: “It doesn’t help us that we lost Tommie Hoban at half-time after he felt his hamstring.

“We sold Scott McKenna before the window closed then brought in Greg Leigh, who is out.

“Mikey Devlin has also just had his operation.

“Losing another in Tommie is the last thing we need especially as we’ll be without Ross McCrorie on Boxing Day.

“Maybe I’ll get a centre-half for my Christmas.”

Goals from Ryan Hedges and substitute Sam Cosgrove extended Aberdeen’s unbeaten run at Rugby Park to 16 games.

Aberdeen leapfrogged Hibs into third spot in the Premiership table and also moved level on points with defending champions Celtic.

McInnes said: “We’ve got such a strong record at Rugby Park, but it guarantees you nothing.

“Every game we’ve won there we’ve had to get our hands dirty, do the work, the yards and compete and I thought we did that throughout.

“We were just looking for more fluency in the first half and certainly more shots, as our reluctance to take shots after working the ball into good areas was a real source of frustration at half-time.

“We showed goals Kilmarnock had lost and they do defend deep.

“When you have a shot from the edge of the box you can get a deflection and that’s what happened with the goal. It wasn’t the cleanest strike, but we got our reward.

“From there we had the initiative and something to hold on to and Kilmarnock were a bit rushed after falling behind.”

Aberdeen have now racked up back-to-back clean sheets and wins, having defeated Ross County 2-0 the previous weekend.

Prior to the Ross County win, the Reds had gone four games without victory.

McInnes said: “Four goals and two clean sheets is pleasing. We’ve had a lot of games in the west of Scotland recently with the way the fixtures have gone.

“I thought my three centre-backs in the second half were outstanding, particularly big Ash Taylor.

“He dominated Kabamba and, alongside Andy Considine and Ross McCrorie in the second half, they gave us a good platform to see out the game.

“Ideally we would have got the second goal a bit earlier, but thankfully we got it.”