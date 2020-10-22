Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes doesn’t expect any of his returning stars to start Premiership clash with Celtic

Dons boss Derek McInnes doesn’t expect any of his injured players to be ready to start against Celtic this weekend.

But the Aberdeen manager is hopeful some of them will be in the frame for next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against the Hoops at Hampden.

Strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main, defenders Mikey Devlin and Greg Leigh and midfielders Matty Kennedy and Dean Campbell are all moving towards returns.

Cosgrove and Devlin haven’t featured competitively yet this season due to knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Leigh, who returned to the club earlier this month, hasn’t played since last December because of a fractured tibia.

Main (thigh strain), Kennedy (knee) and Campbell (broken metatarsal) have been on the sidelines for a month.

Cosgrove, Leigh and Kennedy were all on the bench for Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Hamilton, although none of them entered the fray.

Aberdeen played a practice match at Cormack Park yesterday to help the players on their way back from injury.

McInnes said: “These boys played 45 minutes in a practice match and then have a couple of training days before Celtic on Sunday.

“None of these boys will be ready to start that game, but we’ll have another practice match Tuesday and try to build the fitness that way.

“Sometimes needs must with injuries might dictate things.

“A few of the boys have been out Curtis, Sam, Mikey, Dean Campbell, Greg Leigh and Matty Kennedy have been, all these boys will be looking to build their fitness and fine tune their work with that semi-final in mind.”

Sunday’s clash with Celtic gives Aberdeen the chance to move level on points with the second-placed Hoops.

Victory would fuel hopes of the Reds mounting a sustained challenge to the Old Firm at the top of the Premiership.

McInnes wants his charges to be as competitive as possible, but, with this weekend’s fixture only the Dons’ 11th league game, he says it’s too early to pay too much attention to the table.

He added: “It’s a bit foolish to look too much at the league table at this stage and I’ve always said that.

“I think you need to get through the first couple of rounds of games and round about the Christmas period it gives you some sort of semblance of how the season will play out.

“For us it was an opportunity to go into third and we wanted to take that opportunity.

“Sunday gives us the opportunity to go level with Celtic and we’ll need to do a lot right for that to happen.

“We’ll need to be as competitive as we can for as long as we can. We’re still in October and not through the first round of games, but we want to make sure we do all we can to get three points at the weekend.”