Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes demands misfiring attack sharpen up

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen’s ailing attack to be more ruthless in front of goal.

The Reds were left reeling as a horror 4-1 defeat at Ross County extended a winless run to three games.

A recent slump has yielded just one victory in five – with four points secured rom a possible 15.

Some of the chances we missed – it was not good enough. “I know the keeper had a couple of good saves but we should be making more of what we created.” Derek McInnes

Strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main have netted just six goals between them this season.

Both started in a strike partnership against Ross County, where the Dons netted via an own goal.

McInnes said: “Some of the chances we missed – it was not good enough.

“I know the keeper had a couple of good saves, but we should be making more of what we created.

“To only score one goal was disappointing.

“We were guilty, again, of missing chances.”

Both Cosgrove and Main missed the opening few months of the season due to injury.

Last season’s top scorer on 23 goals, Cosgrove was ruled out for the first three months of this campaign with fractured knee cartilage suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Main underwent knee surgery in the summer and upon his return then struggled with a thigh issue.

© SNS Group

Cosgrove, who rejected a £2.7 million move to French side Guingamp last summer, has scored three goals (one a penalty) from seven starts and five substitute appearances this term.

With eight starts and seven appearances off the bench, Main is also on three goals.

Centre-forward Bruce Anderson was recently recalled from a season-long loan spell at Championship Ayr United.

Anderson, who netted twice at Ayr, came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining at Ross County.

© SNS Group

Teenage striker Ryan Edmondson, who netted twice on loan at Aberdeen in the first half of the season, returned to parent club Leeds United earlier this month after his loan spell at Pittodrie expired.

England U19 international Edmondson recently completed a loan move to League One Northampton Town until the end of the season.

Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins netted twice during a loan spell and Aberdeen looked far more potent in attack with the Welsh international in the side.

However, Watkins is now back at his parent club recuperating from a hamstring injury suffered while on loan at Pittodrie.

Watkins is not expected to recover until late next month and McInnes has confirmed he will not return to Pittodrie for the second half of the season.

In Dingwall the quality of the delivery into the box for Aberdeen’s strikers was also poor.

McInnes said: “Clearly the standard of the team has to be better in certain situations.”

Aberdeen were a goal behind to the Premiership’s bottom club after only 38 seconds.

It was 2-0 after 20 minutes, with the back three so vulnerable to Ross County’s front trio McInnes then switched to a four-man back-line.

He will demand a vast improvement both in defence and attack when facing Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The Steelmen, although second bottom of the table on goal difference, ended Rangers 15-game winning streak at the weekend when drawing 1-1 with the Premiership leaders.

“They imposed their shape on us and we should be dealing with that far better. “Once we went to a back four we were instantly better and created numerous chances in that first half. “We should not be changing our shape for Ross County.” Derek McInnes

McInnes said: “I am disappointed in the manner of the goals we lost and it is very difficult to look for any sort of positives.

“We have to defend certain situations far better than we did.

“To lose a goal in the first 40 seconds is clearly not good enough.

“They imposed their shape on us and we should be dealing with that far better.

“Once we went to a back four we were instantly better and created numerous chances in that first half.

“We should not be changing our shape for Ross County.

“We got a goal back just before half time and a lot of the play from 20 minutes in was decent.

“We moved the ball quicker and got plenty crosses in.

“My team talk at half time was about trying to pick up where we left off.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen lost third spot in the Premiership to Hibs with the Easter Road club beating Kilmarnock 2-0 in Edinburgh at the weekend.

McInnes is sweating on the fitness of Ross McCrorie, Jonny Hayes and Ash Taylor who all picked up injuries in Dingwall.

McCrorie and Hayes both sustained ankle injuries and left the stadium in crutches.

Midfielder McCrorie was sent for a scan on Sunday afternoon and the Reds are awaiting clarity on the severity of his injury.

They could not get McCrorie scanned on Saturday after the game due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at hospitals.

Aberdeen are waiting for the swelling to subside on Hayes’ ankle when they will be able to further assess the injury.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Centre-back Taylor came off after 30 minutes against Ross County with a back spasm and of the three is expected to return to action soonest.

Having served out a one-game suspension following a red card in the 2-1 loss to Rangers, attacker Ryan Hedges returns to face Motherwell.

© SNS Group

Full-back Greg Leigh, out for six weeks with a hamstring problem, could also be in contention for the weekend.

McInnes said: “Losing three key players during the Ross County game was disappointing.

“Hedges being back will be a bonus.

“Leigh potentially being back will help things.”