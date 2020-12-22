Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes could move for soon-to-be free agent Gary Mackay-Steven

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has not ruled out launching a bid to bring Gary Mackay-Steven back to Pittodrie.

Mackay-Steven is set to become a free agent after US MLS side New York City declined the option to retain the winger for the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old Scotland international’s contract officially ends with New York on January 1.

Mackay-Steven starred for Aberdeen for two seasons before leaving for the Big Apple side last summer.

McInnes was keen to retain Mackay-Steven when his Aberdeen contract expired, but the attacker opted to join New York City.

McInnes, whose side face Motherwell away tomorrow night, said: “We didn’t want to lose Gary in the first place.

“His numbers were good for us. For us, anything we can or can’t do will be dependent on maybe being able to move one or two players on.

“We’ve got one or two positions prioritised and players within that.

“But I think we would always be open to bringing good players to the club.

“Gary’s exactly that.

“However, there are other positions that we maybe need to try and focus on more to be honest.”

Aberdeen gaffer McInnes has previously taken players back to the club following their exit, setting the precedent for a Mackay-Steven return.

Jonny Hayes, Niall McGinn and Ash Taylor are all in the current squad having returned to Pittodrie following spells at other clubs.

Marley Watkins loan extension – ‘never say never’

McInnes could also move in January to extend the loan deal for Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins.

The 30-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered while on loan at Aberdeen.

© SNS Group

Watkins loan deal at Pittodrie expires next month.

McInnes said: “I think Marley probably won’t be fit until February. Never say never.”

The loan deal for Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson also expires next month, but McInnes confirmed the 19-year-old will still be available to the Dons after the New Year.

He said: “We have got Ryan for the first few games in January.”

Tommie Hoban injury not as bad as feared

In a welcome boost, McInnes confirmed centre-half Tommie Hoban could only miss one game.

Hoban was replaced at half-time in the 2-0 win at Kilmarnock with a hamstring problem.

Centre-half Hoban is on course to return to action for the Boxing Day clash with St Johnstone.

McInnes faced a sweat on the fitness of the defender after he was replaced at half time at Kilmarnock. Aberdeen are already without centre-half Mikey Devlin who is out for three months following ankle surgery and Greg Leigh who is out for two weeks with a hamstring issue.

McInnes said: “Tommie is still working with the physios and he is still a real doubt for him so Motherwell might come a little bit too soon for him.

“But, hopefully Tommie should be okay for Boxing Day.”

Aberdeen will tonight return to Fir park for the first time since their game against Motherwell was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dons had travelled south and stayed overnight for a Friday night clash with the Steelmen on March 13. However, on that day Scottish football at all levels was shutdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

McInnes is just relieved the 2020-21 season is up and running, albeit behind closed doors.

Despite there being no supporters at games, McInnes believes Scottish football is in a privileged position.

© SNS Group

He said: “A lot has changed since then.

“The day we could see how the situation was escalating across the country.

“We were just praying that game could be played, though we knew it was touch and go.

“As much as we wanted to play it did feel right that it didn’t go ahead due to the seriousness of the situation. Looking back it was the obvious decision.

“At that stage we never knew what we were dealing with and we never thought for a minute the season wouldn’t get going again.

“A lot has happened, but we need to move on as that season is done with now.

“If we take ourselves back to the summer, and how disappointed we were that we were being denied football.

“We were getting the chance to work properly denied.

“If we take ourselves back to then, we’d had cut our right hand off just to be where we are now and playing football and playing week in, week out.

“We are in a privileged position to play football at the moment and we need to make the most of it.”

Scottish football was thrown into chaos when the leagues were shut down in March.

There was much acrimony when the SPFL board declared the 2019/20 season over after top-flight clubs unanimously agreed to call time on the campaign. Celtic were named champions and Hearts relegated.

There have been strict restrictions put in place following rising cases of a Covid mutation which is thought to spread between people with up to 70% greater efficiency.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “It’s only now with the new strain and the new situation that you fear we’re maybe going to go into lockdown beyond the three weeks.

“Hopefully we can continue to sail through it and just keep continuing to do what we’re doing.

“I must admit, I haven’t thought about anything else other than the season being completed.

“I’ve been encouraged by how well the clubs are doing.

“Yes, it hasn’t been without incident and it’s easy to highlight the failings of some incidents, including to our own club, but clubs are doing an unbelievable job to get this whole thing moving.

“There are so many sacrifices being made, so many financial output just to get the whole thing up and running.

“Clubs have done so much right, including our own club, and every club is working extremely hard just to get football played.”