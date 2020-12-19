Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms players could exit in January to make way for new signings as contract talks open with Greg Leigh

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed players may exit Pittodrie in January to open the way for new signings.

The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and McInnes is determined to strengthen his squad.

McInnes was set to hold talks with chairman Dave Cormack this week to discuss a strategy for the January window.

It’s our intention to try and add a couple of players to the squad if we can. “A couple of players will potentially move on as well as a consequence.” Derek McInnes

With the transfer window looming, Aberdeen have opened up contract talks with Greg Leigh in a bid to sign the defender until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old left-back’s short-term contract expires next month.

McInnes is keen to retain the versatile defender, who signed on at Pittodrie in October following his exit from Dutch second tier side NAC Breda.

However, McInnes confirmed Leigh will miss the upcoming festive fixtures with a hamstring injury suffered in training.

McInnes said: “It’s our intention to try and add a couple of players to the squad if we can.

“A couple of players will potentially move on as well as a consequence.

“You go into the month with the intention of what you’d like to do.

“It’s mid-season and clubs don’t want to lose good players, so there’s always that extra difficulty to get the players that you want.”

© SNS Group

McInnes has already indicated Ronald Hernandez, an £800,000 signing from Norwegian side Stabaek in January, could be sold in the winter window.

As well as moving to secure Leigh on a longer deal, the Dons boss is also keen on extending the loan for Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins.

The loan agreement for Watkins, who is out with a hamstring injury, expires next month.

© SNS Group

Ross County striker Ross Stewart, 24, is also a target for a pre-season agreement during the January transfer window.

The opening of the January transfer window coincides with the United Kingdom exiting the European Union.

With a deal yet to be agreed, Scottish clubs face uncertainty on how they can sign EU-based players.

At present, EU players can freely sign for Scottish clubs.

English football has delivered detailed proposals to safeguard the ability of clubs to trade and sign players from overseas post Brexit.

That is expected to be ratified by the UK Government, but it will include an elite level points-based system that could potentially freeze out Scottish clubs.

We know the Brexit issue is going to affect lots of industries and we just need to find out what we can and can’t do on the football side. “It’s difficult enough at the minute in terms of work permits and if that is going to be more of a challenge then it will affect our game.” Derek McInnes

The SFA have written to the UK Government to make a special case for Scottish football during the January transfer window.

The SFA have officially requested the current work permit appeal rules, which allow Scottish clubs to recruit players deemed to be of outstanding potential – remain in place throughout the January window.

Then after the winter window it would be replaced by a new points-based system.

With Brexit and the January transfer window looming in less than two weeks, McInnes wants clarity.

He said: “We know the Brexit issue is going to affect lots of industries and we just need to find out what we can and can’t do on the football side.

“It’s difficult enough at the minute in terms of work permits and if that is going to be more of a challenge then it will affect our game.

“There’s a lot to be clarified as to where we stand.”

Meanwhile, the absence of Leigh for up to three weeks is the latest injury blow for the Dons with midfielder Dylan McGeouch’s expected return this week from groin surgery also delayed.

© SNS Group

Scotland international defender Mikey Devlin also this week underwent surgery on a hamstring injury that will rule him out for three months.

McInnes, whose side travel to Kilmanrock tomorrow, said: “Greg is two to three weeks away and Dylan isn’t going to make it.

“Dylan has had a slight relapse on his groin.

“He trained a couple of days then he felt a bit of discomfort, so we got it looked at again.

“It’s just where the stitches were.

“It’s not quite healed right and we will have to give Dylan another two to three weeks for that.

“That is obviously frustrating because we were hoping to have Dylan available for these five games over two-and-a-half weeks, especially with Ross McCrorie suspended for St Johnstone (December 26).

“But it doesn’t look as if he’s going to be so we need to be patient with that.

“Mikey (Devlin) had his operation on Thursday and Scott Wright (double hernia surgery) is a couple of weeks away.”

Aberdeen will tomorrow travel to Kilmarnock (noon) looking to build upon the 2-0 defeat of Ross County last week.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson returns from a one-game suspension for tomorrow’s clash.

© SNS Group

The Dons sit fourth in the Premiership table, just three points behind second-placed Celtic, the defending champions.

Rugby Park has been a happy hunting ground for McInnes in recent years.

He said: “We’ve had a strong record down at Kilmarnock over the years.

“It’s always been tough games and very rarely we’ve had it all our own way.

“We’ve managed to get results and show a confidence when we play there.

“It’ll be another difficult game on the road. We seem to be on the road a lot these days.

“Hopefully our good record there can continue.”