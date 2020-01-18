Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms attempts to land Matty Kennedy in January

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes revealed the club are trying to land St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy this month.

Winger Kennedy, 25, has penned a pre-contract to come to Pittodrie in the summer.

However, boss McInnes told BBC Scotland ahead of the Dons late 1-0 Scottish Cup win over League One Dumbarton: “We’ve had enough encouragement from St Johnstone to maybe look do something (in January).

“There’s been a couple of conversations, but I’m always reluctant to speak too much. He’s their player and these negotiations should be spoken about in private, but people know we’ve had a conversation, I can’t deny that.

“But if there’s a way of getting Matty here we’ll do it, if not we’ll wait until summer. He’s a good player, we’re delighted to get him, but he’s not our player yet.”