Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confident loan striker Florian Kamberi can ignite misfiring attack in a manner similar to Marley Watkins

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident striker Florian Kamberi can ignite the misfiring attack like previous loan star Marley Watkins.

Kamberi was secured on loan from Swiss side St Gallen until the end of the season in a transfer deadline day move.

The 25-year-old’s debut has been delayed as he has been stranded in Switzerland waiting for his work visa to be processed.

Aberdeen are still working on getting the paperwork processed, but remain hopeful it can be pushed through in time for the striker to jet into the Granite City to face St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Florian can play in and around a main striker, he can play at the top of the pitch and stretch teams. "I see him a lot like Marley Watkins in the type of player Florian is and how he plays the position. "Florian is maybe not going to be prolific in terms of scoring, but he will chip in with goals. "I think he makes other players better and links the play well." Derek McInnes

Kamberi was one of three loan strikers secured on transfer deadline day, with Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) also arriving until the end of the season.

McInnes believes former Hibs striker Kamberi will not only bring goals, but also knit together the attack like Bristol City attacker Watkins did while on loan.

Welsh international Watkins was highly influential in an attack that was more potent during a loan spell earlier in the season.

However, Watkins’ time at Pittodrie was cut short by a hamstring injury suffered in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on November 1.

McInnes was keen to extend Watkins loan for the rest of the season, but the injury, which will rule him out until late February, killed off any hope of that.

Aberdeen’s form slumped with Watkins’ absence and the Dons have won just twice in 10 games.

The 2-0 defeat to Hibs at the weekend was the fourth straight match the Dons have failed to score.

McInnes reckons Kamberi can deliver the same spark and link up play as Watkins.

He said: “Florian can play in and around a main striker, he can play at the top of the pitch and stretch teams.

“I see him a lot like Marley Watkins in the type of player Florian is and how he plays the position.

“Florian is maybe not going to be prolific in terms of scoring, but he will chip in with goals.

“I think he makes other players better and links the play well.

“He has the ability to stretch teams and Florian can absolutely play one or two positions for us on that front end.”

Kamberi has not played since starting a 0-0 draw with Lugano in the Swiss Super League on December 16.

However, the striker spent two seasons at Hibs and was on loan at Rangers from the Easter Road club for the second half of last season.

Well accustomed to the Premiership, McInnes anticipates Kamberi will be able to settle in quickly.

He said: “The thing with Florian is he has more experience than the other two lads we brought.

“He has know-how of the Premiership and a pedigree.

“Not having him available for Hibs and Livingston was a blow.

“However, the adjustment and settling into the Scottish league will be fine for Florian.”

Scotland Under-21s’ all-time leading goal-scorer Hornby has started the last two games, but has been starved of decent service.

Hendry has featured as substitute against both Hibs and Livingston.

McInnes said: “Unless you are spending money in January, clubs that have the ability to pay fees, then you very rarely get a player that is up to speed.

“Especially number nines and forward players.

“A lot of the time you are getting players who are available who haven’t had a lot of game time.

“All three players Callum, Fraser and Florian haven’t had a lot of game time and are playing catch up.

“There has to be an understanding on that.

“That is just a consequence when you sign players on loan in January.

“Ideally we would have made those signings at the start of the January window.

“However, Sam (Cosgrove) moving on was a catalyst for a lot of that going on with the transfer money that came in for him.

“We were then in a position to be able to do one or two things.

“Fraser and Callum have had game time and hopefully it wont take long for all three to get their minutes up and reach their sharpest and their best.

“We have managed to get three in who we feel between now and the end of the season will help carry more of that attacking threat that we need.”