Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes calls for VAR as managers can view replays in the dugout on iPads within seconds of an incident

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called for Scottish football chiefs to consider adopting a “diluted” version of VAR.

McInnes revealed managers have access to replays on iPads when in dugouts where they can view incidents within 10 seconds of them happening.

He insists if managers can reassess a contentious incident – why cant refs?

It is an argument he believes negates the SPFL’s stance that using VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology would be too expensive.

McInnes is frustrated at two after two similar handball scenarios affecting his team produced different outcomes.

In December, referee Bobby Madden awarded St Mirren a penalty, which was converted, in a 1-1 draw when a shot hit Tommie Hoban’s arm from close range.

Then, in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic on February 17, referee Alan Muir failed to award a penalty to Aberdeen when Stephen Welsh handled the ball in the box.

McInnes believes VAR would have clarified, and brought a consistency of decision, to both incidents.

He said: “I would have VAR in Scotland all day long.

“I even think that we could have a diluted version of VAR.

“I think a referee could easily be hooked up to a screen.

“We can see incidents on an iPad in our dugout within 10 seconds.

“We have the ability to do that as most teams do nowadays.

“We can see incidents straight away.

“If that could be on one of the big screens you get down the road, without having someone else sitting elsewhere, it would be no harm for the referee to go over and see the incident again.

“You might not get every decision right with it, but I think you would get more right by having another look at the incident.

“I think that makes so much sense — and that’s without all the expense.”

VAR is utilised in the English Premier League and many of Europe’s top divisions and allows refereeing decisions to be reviewed.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster has previously stated the cost per season to implement VAR in Scotland would be at least £1 million, which would be too prohibitive, particularly in the current climate with Covid-19.

McInnes said: “The SPFL say it costs too much money and we all see down the road it is still not perfect and it drives people nuts at times.

“But I think on key decisions it’s worth it.

“You might not eradicate offside calls without the technology, but you can look at handballs, simulation, penalties.

“I think the referee would feel more comfortable awarding the decision having looked at it again.

“How many times have we thought something at the time and realised when you see it again that you were wrong.

“You might not have the lines and all the technology, but I still think a referee could look at a screen and be a bit more comfortable with his decision.”

McInnes was left both baffled and frustrated the incidents with Hoban and Welsh could result in such different decisions.

The penalty against Hoban in the 1-1 draw cost the Dons two points and a win.

Likewise, had they been awarded a spot-kick in the 1-0 loss to Celtic, if converted it could have secured a draw and a point.

All vital when four points behind third-placed Hibs – with only seven games remaining in the Premiership campaign.

McInnes placed a call into the referee department at Hampden recently seeking some clarification.

It was not forthcoming.

McInnes, whose side host Hamilton tomorrow, said: “I still wasn’t given a satisfactory answer when I phoned the referee department the other week.

“Tommie Hoban had a penalty given against him at St Mirren and Stephen Welsh last week against Celtic had his hands in the same position, the distance was almost identical.

“However, Alan Muir did not give us a penalty, but Bobby Madden gave St Mirren a penalty.

“I said at the time, if Bobby is right then Alan is wrong and vice versa.

“But both referees still think they are right and I don’t understand it.”