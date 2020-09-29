Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes calls for attackers to be more clinical

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen’s attackers to be more clinical – despite beating Ross County 3-0.

McInnes was frustrated the Dons missed so many early scoring chances in Dingwall.

He warned that could be punished in future games.

Aberdeen missed a succession of scoring opportunities before netting the opener through on-loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins late in the first half.

McInnes said: “We were so dominant in that first half, but it was so frustrating we did not make more of the opportunities created.

“We should have been out of sight.

“From the first minute we lit the game up, but the frustration was clear from all of us that we didn’t score until the 42nd minute.

“It was an onslaught at times and with the slickness of our play, with players like Hedges, Watkins, Hayes and McGinn we really should be scoring more.

“This time it did not come back to bite us, but we have to make sure those numbers in terms of opportunities result in more goals.

“That is the part that we still need to improve on.”

Aberdeen created five clear opportunities in the opening 10 minutes at Ross County.

Niall McGinn and Scott Wright both hit the woodwork before Watkins, on loan until January, broke the deadlock with his first goal for Aberdeen.

The victory came less than 72 hours after losing 1-0 to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the Europa League third qualifying round.

McInnes said: “There is always that concern when you come back after a European away trip.

“Especially a game that worked us as much as Sporting Lisbon, so I understood the players may be a bit tired and leggy after the European efforts.

“However, individually we had some very good performances, but as a team we were outstanding.”

Aberdeen failed to balance European and domestic commitments earlier this month when crashing 3-0 at home to Motherwell just days after beating Viking FK 2-0 in Norway.

That shock defeat to the Steelmen ended Aberdeen’s six-game winning run.

Despite the exertions against Sporting Lisbon, McInnes was adamant there would be no repeat Euro hangover when travelling to Dingwall.

He said: “The boys didn’t get back to their beds until four or five in the morning after Sporting, so it was important to rest.

“Yet there was also the important and clear message to start the game properly against Ross County.

“It was the total opposite to Motherwell as against Ross County we were snapping at tackles and there was great energy, aggression and speed in the team.”