Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes bypasses press conference to work on strengthening squad before midnight transfer deadline

by Sean Wallace
01/02/2021, 3:10 pm
Fraser Hornby with Aberdeen attacker Connor McLennan, left.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is working hard to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts at midnight tonight.

The Dons are set to complete a loan deal for Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby before the end of play today, the Scotland U21’s all time leading scorer.

Assistant manager Tony Docherty conducted the pre-match press conference to promote tomorrow’s clash with Livingston as McInnes concentrated on strengthening the attack before today’s midnight transfer deadline.

Hornby joined Reims from Everton last summer in a £1.7m but has featured just three times in the French top flight this season.

His last appearance was off the bench in a 2-0 home defeat on September 27 to last summer’s beaten Champions League finalists Paris St-Germain.

Reims are keen for him to get the experience of regular first team action.

Aberdeen moved for Hornby to replace striker Sam Cosgrove after agreeing a £2m transfer to Championship side Birmingham City.

Docherty said: “Derek is busy at the moment endeavouring  to get things done.

“We are trying to do everything we can to ensure an addition can be brought in.”

Rangers have also opened fresh talks with Aberdeen in a bid to land Scott Wright before the transfer window closes.

Wright has already agreed a pre-contract with Rangers and will join the Ibrox club on a three year deal in the summer.

Aberdeen’s Scott Wright ahead of the match at Livingston.

Rangers are keen to fast forward his arrival at Glasgow and want to sign him today but it will take a significant offer for the Dons to part with him before midnight.

Aberdeen must pay Rangers £350,000 for Ross McCrorie in the summer and that could come into play in any deal.