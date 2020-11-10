Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes backs Andy Considine for more Scotland caps

Dons boss Derek McInnes hopes Andy Considine can add to his international tally as Scotland look to end the wait to reach a major tournament.

The Aberdeen defender is in Steve Clarke’s squad for Thursday’s European Championship play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade with Nations League clashes against Slovakia and Israel to follow.

Considine, 33, won his first two Scotland caps last month in Nations League victories over Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Although Clarke’s defensive options have been boosted by the return of former Don Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney to the squad, which is aiming to take the national team to a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in France, McInnes hopes Considine can see more service in dark blue.

He said: “I think Andy has been very good so I wasn’t surprised when we got the word that he was going to be back in the squad.

“It’s great for him if he can reinforce his position within the international team by being as consistent as he’s been now that he’s taken a step forward with that hopefully there are more caps for big Andy.

“Obviously there are a few more options for the manager to pick from, but I said to Andy before he met up last time that ‘you’ve just got to do all you can to make sure you’re still involved in the next squad.’

“That’s all you can do when called upon.”

Considine received plenty of praise following his first two appearances in international football.

The Pittodrie veteran helped Scotland to two victories and two clean sheets (both 1-0) against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

McInnes felt his displays in those fixtures were typical of his performances for Aberdeen over a number of years.

He added: “I think him being involved in the Scotland squad, for those that watch Aberdeen regularly, his performances were very much Andy Considine performances.

“The first international game against Slovakia was a good game for him because I didn’t see any real attacking threat from Slovakia, it was all pretty safe and straightforward.

“He was then tested a lot more – as the rest of the back line were – against the Czech Republic. But he dealt with it well and came out of both games with his head held high.

“They were very unfussy performances and that’s what he’s been for us. You want your defenders to be reliable, trustworthy, make good decisions and not be flustered when called upon to defend.”

In his 14 appearances for Aberdeen so far this season, Considine has been part of seven clean sheets.

This term he has also found himself playing in a back three, initially alongside McKenna before his £3 million move to Nottingham Forest in September.

With or without McKenna, McInnes is in no doubt about Considine’s defensive importance to the Dons.

“Andy has been part of a back three with McKenna and without McKenna and his own performances have helped us,” he said.

“Although we’ve shipped some goals against Celtic, I think up until the last couple of games in league and cup our clean sheet record was the second best in the league.

“We need to try to get back to that and Andy has been a huge part of that.”

Considine isn’t the only Aberdeen player away on international duty this week.

Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan are all part of Scotland’s Under-21 squad for Euro qualifiers against Croatia and Greece.

Niall McGinn is in the Northern Ireland pool for their Euro play-off final against Slovakia and Nations League games against Austria and Romania, Matty Kennedy was also in the squad but has had to withdraw due to injury.

Ronald Hernandez will again link up with Venezuela for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Chile, while Greg Leigh was last week called up by Jamaica for the first time.

The 26-year-old left-back was born in Manchester and is a former England U19 international, but also qualifies to play for Jamaica through family heritage.

Leigh could make his international bow in back-to-back friendlies against Saudi Arabia.

McInnes said: “I’m pleased for Greg and it’s a big thing for him – he was over the moon.

“It’s a good thing for us if he gets a couple of games while he’s away with them. We had arranged to top up his work by getting him involved in a practice match next week.

“But if he can get that in the international set-up then it’s even better. It’s a big thing for him, and Greg and his family are rightly proud of it and we share pride as with them.”