Aberdeen boss calls on Red Army to drown out ‘noisy pocket’ of 1,700 Celtic fans

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called on the Red Army to drown out the ‘noisy pocket’ of 1,700 Celtic fans at Pittodrie.

The Dons will bid to end an eight game run without a win when hosting Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It is the first time a substantial away support will be inside Pittodrie since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

Victory would leap-frog Glass’ side over struggling Celtic who have lost five of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Hoops are reeling from a 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday.

Crisis-hit Celtic have failed to win domestically away from home for seven months and have slumped to the club’s worst league start for 23 years.

In a game where the pressure is on both teams to end slumps in form Glass reckons the vocal Aberdeen supporters can inspire his players.

He said: “I think the fans know that their backing is needed.

“It is needed all season and in big games like Sunday when Celtic have taken up their allocation.

“With the noisy pocket of Celtic fans it is important our fans make their numbers heard and back us.

“The support at home has been fantastic when we have given them something to follow.”

‘We know that backing is there’

Glass accepts it is a two way street with supporters and Aberdeen must also deliver on the pitch to keep the Red Army vocal.

The Dons were booed off the pitch by some frustrated supporters following the last home game – a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

However supporters maintained their support throughout the 90 minutes.

Glass said: “There is obvious points after games where they are disappointed in us, and we are ourselves.

“If we show them the right thing in the game we know the backing is there.”

Aberdeen and Celtic both in deep slumps

Aberdeen are in the worst run of form since January to March 2010 and have taken just two points from the last possible 15 in the Premiership.

During that winless run the Dons dropped into the Premiership’s bottom six, crashed out of the League Cup to lower league Raith Rovers and also exited Europe.

Aberdeen have failed to register a clean sheet in the last 11 games.

Victory on Sunday would leap-frog Aberdeen over Celtic, who are two points ahead, in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen have dominated possession in recent games with 75% of the ball against Motherwell (2-0 loss) and Ross County (1-1 draw).

They also had 66% in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

That possession stats dropped against St Mirren when Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Teddy Jenks in the 3-2 loss at the weekend.

Glass accepts it will be more difficult to dominate possession against Celtic but also accepts when you have the ball there must be an end product with goals – and wins.

He said: “Anytime that Celtic come to town it is a big game.

“For us it is an opportunity to get three points and that is the way that we look at it.

“The last few games we have dominated at home.

“It might be slightly different at the weekend but that is what we will try to do.

“We are playing a team who will be equally as determined as us to dominate the game, which is a little bit unusual at home but it is something that we will be prepared for.

“We are looking forward to the game and I think it will be a good game of football.”

Glass confident ahead of Celtic clash

Although Celtic suffered a chastening loss at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen the Euro tie did mark the return from a knee injury off Japanese international attacker Kyogo Furuhashi.

What a finish from Leverkusen's Amine Adli! 🚀 Joe Hart didn't have a chance…#UEL pic.twitter.com/fIg1NYuiWM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 30, 2021

Despite the defeat Furahashi impressed and went close to scoring three times.

Glass accepts Celtic’s strengths regardless of their current form but believes he can exploit the way they play to get a result.

He said: “We are coming up against one of the strongest groups of players in the country with a manager who has got them playing in a certain way.

“Celtic are difficult to play against and have real quality footballers in their team.

“They have got a certain way of playing that we feel that we can affect.”