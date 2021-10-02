Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen boss calls on Red Army to drown out ‘noisy pocket’ of 1,700 Celtic fans

By Sean Wallace
02/10/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen glass acknowledges the fans at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called on the Red Army to drown out the ‘noisy pocket’ of 1,700 Celtic fans at Pittodrie.

The Dons will bid to end an eight game run without a win when hosting Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It is the first time a substantial away support will be inside Pittodrie since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

Victory would leap-frog Glass’ side over struggling Celtic who have lost five of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Hoops are reeling from a 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday.

Crisis-hit Celtic have failed to win domestically away from home for seven months and have slumped to the club’s worst league start for 23 years.

In a game where the pressure is on both teams to end slumps in form Glass reckons the vocal Aberdeen supporters can inspire his players.

Aberdeen supporters have been urged to make themselves heard against Celtic.

He said: “I think the fans know that their backing is needed.

“It is needed all season and in big games like  Sunday when Celtic have taken up their allocation.

“With the noisy pocket of Celtic fans it is important our fans make their numbers heard and back us.

“The support at home has been fantastic when we have given them something to follow.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 3-2 loss at St Mirren.

‘We know that backing is there’

Glass accepts it is a two way street with supporters and Aberdeen must also deliver on the pitch to keep the Red Army vocal.

The Dons were booed off the pitch by some frustrated supporters following the last home game – a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

However supporters maintained their support throughout the 90 minutes.

Glass said: “There is obvious points after games where they are disappointed in us, and we are ourselves.

“If we show them the right thing in the game we know the backing is there.”

Aberdeen’s Austin Samuels is disappointed at full time of the 3-2 loss at St Mirren.

Aberdeen and Celtic both in deep slumps

Aberdeen are in the worst run of form since January to March 2010 and have taken just two points from the last possible 15 in the Premiership.

During that winless run the Dons dropped into the Premiership’s bottom six, crashed out of the League Cup to lower league Raith Rovers and also exited Europe.

Aberdeen have failed to register a clean sheet in the last 11 games.

Joe Lewis fails to prevent St Mirren from making it 3-2 in Paisley.

Victory on Sunday would leap-frog Aberdeen over Celtic, who are two points ahead, in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen have dominated possession in recent games with 75% of the ball against Motherwell (2-0 loss) and Ross County (1-1 draw).

Possession stats of Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 0. Supplied by Opta Stats

They also had 66% in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

That possession stats dropped against St Mirren when Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Teddy Jenks in the 3-2 loss at the weekend.

Glass accepts it will be more difficult to dominate possession against Celtic but also accepts when you have the ball there must be an end product with goals – and wins.

He said: “Anytime that Celtic come to town it is a big game.

“For us it is an opportunity to get three points and that is the way that we look at it.

“The last few games we have dominated at home.

“It might be slightly different at the weekend but that is what we will try to do.

“We are playing a team who will be equally as determined as us to dominate the game, which is a little bit unusual at home but it is something that we will be prepared for.

“We are looking forward to the game and I think it will be a good game of football.”

Glass confident ahead of Celtic clash

Although Celtic suffered a chastening loss at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen the Euro tie did mark the return from a knee injury off Japanese international attacker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Despite the defeat Furahashi impressed and went close to scoring three times.

Glass accepts Celtic’s strengths regardless of their current form but believes he can exploit the way they play to get a result.

He said: “We are coming up against one of the strongest groups of players in the country with a manager who has got them playing in a certain way.

“Celtic are difficult to play against and have real quality footballers in their team.

“They have got a certain way of playing that we feel that we can affect.”