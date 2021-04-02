Aberdeen blow as hopes fading for attacker Ryan Hedges returning from injury this season

Attacker Ryan Hedges is a ‘long shot’ to return from injury before the end of the season, confirmed interim Dons manager Paul Sheerin.

Welsh international Hedges has been ruled out since suffering a pectoral injury in the 2-0 loss to Livingston on February 2 that required surgery.

There had been hopes the 25-year-old could still return this season – but Sheerin says it is unlikely Hedges will be fit to play under new boss Stephen Glass before the summer.

Glass, the former Atlanta United 2 coach, will be absent from the dugout for the Dons’ next two games as he will be in coronavirus quarantine having jetted in from the United States.

Glass will miss tomorrow’s Scottish Cup clash with Dumbarton and the league trip to St Johnstone the following week.

Sheerin said: “That will be a long shot with Ryan as he still has a bit to do.

“If he is to come back it will be a huge bonus for us but as it stands probably not.”

© SNS Group

Sheerin also confirmed it is unlikely Scotland international centre-back Mikey Devlin will return from long term injury before the end of the season.

Devlin, who is out of contract in the summer, has managed just two substitute appearances this season due to injury.

The 27-year-old missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury.

He returned to action as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on December 5.

However, his injury curse struck days later when suffering ankle ligament damage that required surgery when stretching to block a shot in training.

The initial prognosis was that Devlin would return in March, now he faces an uphill battle to be fit before the end of the season.

© SNS Group

Sheerin said: “It’s really similar with Mikey and anything we get before the end of the season will be a bonus.

“He’s back working on the grass and doing his bit in the gym but he’s at an early stage of his recovery just now.”

Devlin is one of seven players with contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

The loan deals for another three – Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) end at the end of the campaign.

Sheerin insists he has not been involved in any discussions with incoming gaffer Glass regarding the future of players.

He believes the new manager will have plenty of time to make his own assessments.

Sheerin said: “I have spoken to him (Glass) on two or three occasions since he has come in through calls and messages.

“I am not in daily contact and I am sure that anything he wants to do in terms of the squad he can do it without my opinion on that.

“He has plenty of time to look at us as a club and a squad through all the games.

“He will also keep an eye on the training until he comes in.”

The three loan strikers introduced by former boss Derek McInnes on transfer deadline day have delivered just one goal – a header at a set play from Hendry in a 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock on February 20.

That is the only goal scored by the misfiring Dons in 10 games – with the drought continuing when Sheerin was in interim charge for the 1-0 loss at Dundee United before the international break.

To compound matters, loan striker Kamberi returned from international duty with Albania with a hip injury.

Kamberi did not get game time in Albania’s World Cup qualifier triple-header with England, San Marino and Andorra and is still awaiting his first cap for the nation.

Sheerin said: “Flo has picked up a niggle with his hip, but we are hoping he will be alright.

“We don’t see there being a big issue there.”

© SNS Group

Loan striker Hornby returned from a thigh muscle tear as a late substitute in the 1-0 loss at Dundee United, Sheerin’s first game in interim charge alongside Barry Robson and Neil Simpson.

Having had two weeks of training due to the recent international break Hornby is now fit and in contention to start against League One Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup tomorrow.

Sheerin said: “Hornby is fit and has trained now for a couple of weeks.

“He is fit and raring to go.”