Latest Dons News

Aberdeen bid for Martin Boyle rejected by Hibernian

By Paul Third
16/08/2021, 10:39 pm
Martin Boyle is a transfer target of Aberdeen

Aberdeen have had a £500,000 bid for Hibernian striker Martin Boyle rejected according to reports.

Hibernian have reportedly rejected the offer from the Dons for the Australian international striker.

The Aberdeen-born attacker, who previously played for Montrose and Dundee, has scored five goals in seven appearances for Jack Ross’ side so far this season and netted 54 times in 288 games for the Easter Road outfit.

Hibs boss Ross is in the market for striking reinforcements after striker Christian Doidge was ruled out until Christmas Achilles injury and spoke of his intent to add to his attacking options following his side’s 2-0 win against Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

Ross said: “It’s likely to be three of four months before he even returns to training so it’s a serious blow for us and for him as well.

“We’ll need to replace him. It’s an area we needed to strengthen before Christian’s injury but this heightens the need for reinforcements.”

Hibernian’s search for a striker has not deterred the Dons from making their bid for 28 year-old Boyle on Monday.

The offer was rejected by Hibs and it is clear Aberdeen will have to return with an improved offer if they hope to entice their Premiership rivals into parting with their attacker, who can play as striker or on the wing.

Aberdeen fly out to Azerbaijan on Tuesday for their Conference League playoff against Qarabag knowing qualification for the group stages of the tournament will earn the club a £2.5million windfall.