Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 2-1 to move third in Premiership

by Ryan Cryle
26/12/2020, 4:52 pm
© SNS GroupAberdeen's Ash Taylor (centre) makes it 2-1 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen have defeated St Johnstone 2-1 at Pittodrie to move back up to third in the Premiership.

The Dons are now two points clear of Hibs, having played a game less than the Edinburgh outfit, and have stretched their unbeaten league run to six games.

Derek McInnes made one change to the starting line-up from Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Fir Park.

