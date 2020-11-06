Aberdeen beat Hibs to move up to third spot in the Premiership

Aberdeen jumped over Hibs into third in the Premiership table with a 2-0 defeat of the Easter Road club.

The Dons also hold a game in hand on Hibs.

Victory also saw the Reds move level on points with defending champions Celtic, who sit second.

Celtic are not in action until Sunday.

In a battle of the two losing Scottish Cup semi-finalists Aberdeen gained the early upper hand with two quick fire goals inside the opening 12 minutes from Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove.

It was a blistering start from Aberdeen to rebound from the crushing disappointment of losing 2-0 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday.

There was one enforced change to the Aberdeen side that lost the semi-final.

On loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins was ruled out having suffered a hamstring tear in the loss to Celtic that will rule the Welsh international out for between eight to 10 weeks.

Connor McLennan came in for Watkins.

Aberdeen grabbed an early lead in the fourth minute when Jamie Murphy was closed down by Ryan Hedges.

Attacker Hedges found Ross McCrorie who passed to Lewis Ferguson.

Midfielder Ferguson delivered a through ball to find Scott WRIGHT who turned quickly and fired a drive beyond keeper Ofir Marciano into the far corner from 12 yards.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 12th minute when an attempted long ball from Ryan Porteous cannoned off Ferguson.

The loose ball fell to Sam COSGROVE who powered in on goal before unleashing a superb finish with the outside of his right foot to beat a shell-shocked Marciano.

It was Cosgrove’s first league goal of the year and indication he is quickly returning to his goal scoring sharpness after long term injury.

His previous goal in the Premiership was in the 2-1 loss to Celtic on December 21.

Cosgrove had netted three Scottish Cup goals since then and had been out for most of the first three months of this season with a fractured cartilage.

Aberdeen had clinically punished two slip-ups from Hibs.

Highly efficient, the Dons had two shots on goal in that opening 12 minutes – and netted both.

In the 32nd minute Ash Taylor was bailed out by his keeper Joe Lewis when a swiped clearance came off the top of his foot and Lewis had to reposition himself to tip it over the bar.

Lewis was again called into action when an in-swinging cross from Doidge swung towards goal and he punched clear before then collecting the loose ball.

Hibs had not scored three goals at Pittodrie since 1994.

It was a big ask for them to come-back to secure three points.

In the 47th minute Connor McLennan launched a long range effort from 25 yards that flew well over.

Aberdeen effectively reverted to a back five with the two wing-backs dropping back when Hibs were in possession and then try to hit them on the break.

The onus was on the Edinburgh club to change the game.

In the 59th minute Hedges burst beyond Porteous on the right to find Cosgrove with a cross.

The striker pulled the trigger but Paul Hanlon denied Cosgrove with a superb sliding tackle.

On the hour mark Cosgrove broke in on goal but McGinn raced in from the full-back area to slide in with a challenge.

Hibs had a penalty shout rejected in the 68th minute when Kennedy got on the wrong side of Boyle in the box and there appeared to be a push on the Hibs winger who went down.

Referee Euan Anderson waved play on.

Moments later Kennedy fouled Boyle just outside the box as he raced towards goal but to Hibs’ frustration the referee gave nothing.

Kennedy was the last man.

In the 85th minute a shot from Hedges was deflected towards goal by Porteous but Hanlon came to the rescue to clear it off the line.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Sam Cosgrove, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Curtis Main (for Cosgrove 70), Greg Leigh (for Kennedy 77), Shaleum Logan (for McLennan 85)

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Mikey Devlin, Funso-King Ojo, Niall McGinn, Ronald Hernandez, Ryan Edmondson.

HIBS: Marciano, Hanlon, Porteous, P. McGinn, Doidge, Boyle, Newell, Gogic, Nisbet, Murphy, Doig.

Subs: Mallan (for Newell 61), Wright (for Murphy 67), Gullan (for Nisbet

Subs not used: Barnes, Gray, Hallberg, S. McGinn, McGregor, Mackie.

Referee: Euan Anderson