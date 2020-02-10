Aberdeen bar offers free pint if Dons score from open play against Hamilton

The Foundry bar in Aberdeen is offering a free pint of Tennents to punters if the Dons score from open play against Hamilton tomorrow.

Derek McInnes’ team are having high-profile troubles in front of goal, with the Reds failing to net from open play since Bruce Anderson scored in the 2-1 win against Livingston on Boxing day.

The only goals since then have come from a Niall McGinn free-kick – at Tynecastle on December 29 – and a Sam Cosgrove penalty in the late Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Cosgrove’s goal is the only counter the Dons have managed since the winter break and, should they fail to score in their televised clash at Accies tomorrow, they will have set a new record of six matches without netting.

The Foundry posted the following on their Facebook page to entice the public into the Holburn Street bar for the game: