Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright set to return from hernia surgery in time for Dundee United clash on Saturday

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed attacker Scott Wright is on course for a return to action in the New Firm derby against Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Wright underwent surgery on a double hernia at the start of the month and McInnes hopes he can return to full training tomorrow.

McInnes said: “Scott has got a chance, which is brilliant news for us.

“He was out on the pitch on Tuesday, running with the physio stepping up his work.

“All being well, I think if Scott has another good day with the physios the intention is for him to join in on full training on Thursday.

“If Scott trains Thursday and Friday, he can be part of our squad.

“It would be a huge boost as we’ve been stretched for numbers, so to be able to bolster those options would be great.

“We don’t know what the game against Livingston will bring in terms of injuries and suspensions, so anyone who can bolster the numbers for the United game will be great.”

McInnes also confirmed winger Connor McLennan will be fit to face Livingston today, having picked up a knock in the 0-0 draw with Motherwell. Both McLennan and midfielder Ross McCrorie missed Saturday’s 2-1 Pittodrie win over St Johnstone.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan are both added to the squad.

“Obviously Ross was suspended and Connor had picked up a knock against Motherwell.

“Connor trained on Tuesday and will be added to the squad.

“We got him x-rayed and there was no fracture, so he’ll travel.”

In further positive injury news, McInnes also confirmed full-back Greg Leigh could be set for a return to action from a hamstring injury for the away clash at Ross County on Saturday, January 16.

McInnes said: “Greg Leigh has a chance probably for the game after Rangers, which he is planning to be in full training for, and Dylan (McGeouch) is probably the week after that.”

© SNS Group

Today is a battle of two in-form teams. Aberdeen are unbeaten in six and Livingston have a 100% record since David Martindale took over managerial duties following the resignation of Gary Holt on November 26.

McInnes expects a tough battle to end 2020 with three points.

He said: “I think Livingston is one of the toughest away days in the league.

“Being away to Livingston, most managers would view that as a tough fixture and certainly we do.

“When you look at Livingston over the last few years, I think it’s been a brilliant story, them as a club.

“It was outstanding what they achieved, getting through the leagues and up to the top flight.

“Gary (Holt) then carried on that work and was really continuing that fine work and being as good and competitive in the Premiership. ”

Aberdeen will bid to maintain their positive form away from Pittodrie in the Premiership this season. The only league reverse this term was a 4-0 loss to runaway leaders Rangers at Ibrox last month.

McInnes said: “We’ve been quite strong in the last few seasons away from home and I think that shows the motivation of the team, regardless of who or where we’re playing, they try to win every game.

“We’ve picked up a couple decent results at Livingston in the last couple of seasons.

© Shutterstock Feed

“It hasn’t been the prettiest of performances, and we’ve had to do a lot of the dirty work, roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty and fight fire with fire to do the job.

“Today will be no different and we need to make sure that we’re competitive and ready from the off and wide awake right from kick off.

“That’s the intention, we expect a tough match and we plan to go down there and try and win the game.”