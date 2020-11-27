Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright set for six weeks out due to hernia problem

Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright is set to be on the sidelines for six weeks, with the 23-year-old requiring a double hernia operation.

Wright, one of the Dons best performers so far this season, missed the Premiership games with Rangers and Hamilton due to a mystery groin complaint.

Following the player’s visit to a specialist in Manchester yesterday, Dons boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Wright will need to go under the knife.

McInnes told the media ahead the Reds’ Betfred Cup clash at St Mirren tomorrow: “Scott got the news that he goes in for a double hernia (operation) next week, which will keep him out for another six weeks from now.”

Aberdeen are already missing the likes of Jonny Hayes and Dylan McGeouch through injury, while Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan remain out following McCrorie’s positive test for Covid-19 after Scotland Under-21s duty.