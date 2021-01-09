Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges insists Rangers are “only human” and aims to end their unbeaten league run.

Steven Gerrard’s runaway league leaders face the Dons at Pittodrie tomorrow, and are yet to suffer defeat in 22 Premiership games.

Although Rangers have taken 62 points from 66 and are 19 points clear at the top of the table, Hedges, 25, believes the Dons can inflict their first league loss.

And he reckons that could be a launchpad to propel the Dons to success in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We know Rangers are a good team, but they’re human at the end of the day.

“Hopefully we can inflict that first defeat.

“Our results over the last few weeks have not been the best, but being unbeaten going into this game – we’re not on a bad run, but we’re capable of more.

“Hopefully this can be a springboard for our season.”

Aberdeen occupy third spot in the Premiership table, just four points behind defending champions Celtic who hold a game in hand.

The Reds are also three points clear of fourth-placed Hibernian and have played two games less than the Easter Road side.

There is frustration the league table does not make better reading for Aberdeen.

Hedges said: “If you look at the last four games, Motherwell (0-0) and Dundee United (0-0) especially – it’s probably four points dropped there.

“If we get those we are level with Celtic.

“They’re the small differences that add up to big things.

“Hopefully it’ll start clicking at the top end of the pitch.

“We’re creating opportunities, it’s just that final pass and cutting edge I’m sure will come.”

Having been held to two goal-less stalemates in the previous three games, Hedges is ready to deliver more shots from distance.

He said: “I think it’s something I do need to work on, in terms of adding more goals to my game and backing my own ability.

“In the recent game against Kilmarnock (2-0 win), the manager said to me at half-time about pulling the trigger.

“I do that and five minutes later score.”