Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn calls for chance to prove he can spark Dons into life

Attacker Niall McGinn has called for the chance to fill the creative void left by the absence of Ryan Hedges and Scott Wright.

Aberdeen are in a slump so severe chairman Cormack had to publicly back manager Derek McInnes earlier this week amid speculation he could be axed.

The struggling Dons desperately need a creative spark against St Mirren today to end a damaging four-game streak without a goal.

Northern Ireland international McGinn is confident he can provide it – if given the opportunity.

I have always chipped in with goals and assists over the years at Aberdeen, so it has been frustrating to see the team not scoring when you feel you can help. “Hopefully I can get a run out now and help.” Niall McGinn

Hedges underwent surgery in Manchester yesterday on a pectoral injury which is set to rule him out for the season.

Fellow play-maker Wright exited for rivals Rangers on transfer deadline day.

In previous seasons, McGinn has been one of the Dons’ main creative outlets, but he has started just five games in all competitions this campaign.

McGinn said: “I have always chipped in with goals and assists over the years at Aberdeen, so it has been frustrating to see the team not scoring when you feel you can help.

“Hopefully I can get a run out now and help.

“It has been a frustrating season not playing as much, but I am the kind of person that if someone comes in then I’m supportive.

“Scotty Wright and Ryan Hedges both played very well this season so you can’t complain too much.

“The manager and I have a good relationship and we have spoken about it.

“There has been times here I haven’t played in certain games and I have always understood that.

“I have always kept working hard behind the scenes and that has shown by being able to play for the Northern Ireland team when I go away.

“I just hope that I get the chance to play between now and the end of the season.

“It was good last weekend to play 30 minutes (2-0 loss at Hibs), because, when it’s 10 or 15 minutes here and there, it’s hard to make an impact.”

© SNS Group

Following defeat at Hibs, speculation over McInnes’ future as manager escalated dramatically to the point the chairman had to make a public show of support.

“It’s us as a group of players, it’s not just shouldering it on the manager, we have to give a better account of ourselves. “I know how frustrating it is for the fans and it’s the same for us as a group.” Niall McGinn

McGinn insists it is the players that are culpable for the drop in form – not the manager.

And the onus is on them to turn it around, beginning today against St Mirren.

McGinn said: “It’s us as a group of players, it’s not just shouldering it on the manager, we have to give a better account of ourselves.

“I know how frustrating it is for the fans and it’s the same for us as a group.

“In my first season here, we finished eighth and there weren’t many fans coming to games.

“But, once the manager came in, it has been constant European football and I think we have been spoiled in recent years.

“We have constantly got into semi-finals and finals, constantly up there competing at the top end of the table.

“When you are doing well you always strive to be better.

“It’s always difficult for a manager, especially when he loses important players.

“The recruitment has been brilliant over the years, when talented players leave the manager has been able to plan and bring people in.

“Every team has blips and we have had them before in his time here, but we have always bounced back.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Social media went into meltdown amid speculation on McInnes’ future following the loss at Hibs.

McGinn insists the squad were relieved when chairman Cormack backed McInnes to dull the noise surrounding McInnes’ future.

He said: “Most players are on social media and you obviously see different things.

“It is people just expressing their opinion on certain things and it is not always going to be the right opinion.

“The chairman came out and gave the manager a vote of confidence, which is good and obviously pleasing for him and pleasing for us as a group of players.

“We know how hard he works, the level of detail he goes into on the opposition.

“We can’t affect what’s going on between the manager and the board.

“However, it is down to us to go out and put on a performance not only for the fans, but also the manager and ourselves as well.”

McGinn is surprised at the level of flak directed at the manager, and the team, when the Dons remain in the hunt to finish third in the Premiership.

© SNS Group

He feels being locked out of games due to the coronavirus pandemic has maybe heightened supporters’ frustrations.

McGinn said: “It is a surprise, but it comes with how things are at the moment.

“I think it would be massively different if we could get fans into games.

“They would come, enjoy the game and get behind the players.

“It is what you need in tough times.

“You need the fans there and staying positive as much as they can.

“It is about sticking together.

“I know fans will get frustrated, but, because they can’t go to games, that is maybe making them speak their frustrations on social media.

“We know the fans are behind the players and behind everyone deep down.

“It is about giving everything to the league and trying to pick up as much points as possible.”