Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins set to return from injury after the international break

Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins is on course to return from injury for the first game after the international break.

The 30-year-old summer signing has missed the last two games due to a hamstring problem and is ruled out of Sunday’s Pittodrie clash with Celtic.

Watkins has started just once since arriving on a two year deal in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen’s first match after the upcoming international break is an away trip to Dundee at 6pm on Saturday, October 16.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said: “Marley will not be available this weekend but he should be back after the international break.”

Currently on an eight game winless run Aberdeen will also be without on loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks for the showdown with Celtic.

Jenks is suspended having been dismissed for a second yellow in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren last weekend.

Scotland international defender Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery.

Winger Matty Kennedy is expected to be sidelined for the next two months with a back problem whilst winger Connor McLennan is also out with a back problem.

Glass said: “We have no fresh injury worries and no-one was injured in the game last week which is a bonus.”