Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty says Aberdeen must create their own atmosphere against Rangers

Assistant manager Tony Docherty insists it is up to the Dons to generate their own atmosphere without a raucous Red Army to roar them on against Rangers.

Aberdeen are gearing up the Premiership curtain-raiser against the Gers at Pittodrie a week on Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic means there will be no supporters present and a fixture that’s usually contested in red-hot atmosphere will be played in a near silence.

In preparation for playing behind closed doors, the Dons faced St Johnstone in a friendly at Pittodrie on Tuesday and are set to host Hibs on Saturday.

Derek McInnes’ No2 Docherty believes that will serve as good preparation for Aberdeen ahead of trying to defeat Rangers on the opening day of the campaign.

He said: “Everything is different, even in the dressing room you’ve only got the starting 10 and the goalkeeper.

“In terms of atmosphere that’s another lesson from this game that we need to generate our own atmosphere because we’re not going to get it from the fans.

“Roundabout the place it’s quieter, but as players and staff we need to generate that ourselves and what better game to do it than Rangers at the start of the season.

“I think this game has put us in a better place to make sure we are ready.

“We’re professionals and we need to adapt to that as best we can. We know the fans are watching on television so we need to put on a performance for them.

“The game against St Johnstone – there were positives and negatives, but all a useful exercise to make sure we’re ready for the first game of the season.”

Aberdeen lost 2-1 to Saints earlier this week.

Scott Tanser’s brace for the the Perth club had them two to the good before sub Bruce Anderson came on to pull one back for the Dons.

Despite the result, Docherty felt there were a number of positives the Reds could take.

He added: “We take a lot of positives, yes we lose the game which is disappointing because you want to win every game, but in terms of the minutes we got into Sam Cosgrove, Niall McGinn and Matty Kennedy we’re pleased with that.

“Really positive from (Craig) Bryson coming on, who I thought changed the dynamic of the game, as did Bruce Anderson.

“I thought we finished the game really strongly and that was the pleasing part of it. In terms of open play we probably didn’t do enough to create chances to win the game.

“We made two mistakes, which you want to make in pre-season.

“It was a very good exercise, we had a decent game against Ross County, which we can learn from, our practice matches, which have been good, and then this.

“You’d rather make mistakes at this stage of the season and be ready for the start of the season, but I think there were a lot of positives to take from it.”

Although Scott McKenna was taken off at half-time as a precaution, the Dons also came through the Saints clash with no fresh injuries.

With no other Scottish sides having returned to training, Premiership teams have been forced to play friendlies against each other to build-up to the new season and Docherty feels Aberdeen are on the right track.

He said: “It’s not about getting a result, it’s about getting performances out of players and maybe other not so good performances that give you a gauge of where you are in terms of the starting team and how you’ll be ready to take on Rangers and the games that come after.

“So I think it was a good exercise for us.

“We’ve got Hibs here on Saturday and, if we can carry the intensity from the last 20 minutes against St Johnstone into Saturday and then into the Rangers game, then we’ll be in a good place.”