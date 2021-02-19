Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty calls for social media platforms to clamp down on online trolls following abuse directed at Florian Kamberi

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty has called for social media platforms to clamp down on Internet trolls following the online abuse directed at striker Florian Kamberi.

Loan striker Kamberi was reportedly sent a threatening message on photo sharing platform Instagram saying: “A cant wait for the day u die [sic].”

It is understood social media giants Instagram have launched an investigation into the abuse.

Docherty insists the club will give the loan striker their full support.

But he wants social media platforms to do more to stop the “totally unacceptable” online abuse which he insists has become a problem in football.

Docherty believes social media platforms must be better policed and that hard hitting laws must be introduced to punish trolls.

The authorities need to stamp down on it and make sure there is accountability for it and a non-accceptance of it. “Any type of online abuse is totally unacceptable and we have seen so many instances of it recently throughout football. “It’s got to be policed, because people are playing on that anonymity to say what they want and feel they can get away with it.” Tony Docherty, Aberdeen assistant manager

Celtic’s Israel international Nir Bitton was the target of abuse on social media including anti-Semitic slurs last month after being sent off in their 1-0 loss to Rangers.

A number of English Premier League players have received online abuse in recent weeks, including Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Romaine Sawyers (West Brom) and Reece James (Chelsea).

Docherty said: “The authorities need to stamp down on it and make sure there is accountability for it and a non-accceptance of it.

“Any type of online abuse is totally unacceptable and we have seen so many instances of it recently throughout football.

“It’s got to be policed, because people are playing on that anonymity to say what they want and feel they can get away with it.

“That’s all you seem to hear now and there has to be some sort of policy to put an end to this.

“You need to put into context who is making these comments and not give them any credibility in my opinion.

“To an extent you can take comments from supporters when they’re in the ground, but this faceless abuse is becoming boring because we are talking too much about it.

“Flo is one of our players and he’s a great lad and we will do everything we need to do to look after him.

“I don’t think it will bother Flo, given the type of personality he is, but we’ll make sure we get round him and make sure he’s fine.”

© SNS Group

Signed on loan from Swiss side St Gallen until the end of the season, Kamberi is set to start against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie today.

Kamberi was secured on transfer deadline day, but hold-ups in processing his work visa led to him being ineligible for defeats by Hibs and Livingston.

He made his delayed debut when starting in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren just 24 hours after the necessary paperwork had been processed.

Flo’s been excellent and we’ve been pleased with everything about him. “He’s giving us what we hoped he would.” Tony Docherty

Kamberi then played all 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at Celtic.

He hit the post at Parkhead as Aberdeen slumped to a sixth successive game without scoring – the worst goalless run in the club’s history.

Docherty pleased with Kamberi’s start

Docherty said: “Flo’s been excellent and we’ve been pleased with everything about him.

“He’s giving us what we hoped he would.

“We’ve been an admirer of Flo’s for quite a while and, even after just a few days in the building, you can see he’s got a real confidence and enthusiasm for his work.

“He’s only played two 90 minutes so far and his performances speak for themselves as he has been good.

“Especially against Celtic the other night as he led the line well and looked a real threat in the game.

“But it’s not just that, it’s his enthusiasm and overall personality that he has brought and it’s really good to have him here.”

No panic at Pittodrie despite slump

Aberdeen have won just twice in the last 12 game,s with that dramatic slump in form resulting in the Reds toppling from third spot in the Premiership table.

Third-placed Hibs now hold a four-point advantage over Aberdeen and the Easter Road club also have a game in hand.

Docherty insists the management team and players are not downhearted, because they are confident the form will turn-around.

© Shutterstock Feed

He said: “We have had a lot of credit for what we’ve done here and you just need to take the responsibility for the recent run we are on.

“But I’m not downhearted and neither are the players, especially after the way we played the other night at Celtic Park.

“I’ve been involved in teams where you’re wondering where the goals are coming from, because the side isn’t creating chances, but I see us creating a lot of chances.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing and get a bit of fortune in terms of decisions as well at times, the goals will come.

“It’s been frustrating, but at the other end of the pitch we have had 16 clean sheets this season, so we know that once this clicks in points will follow.

“When you put in the good work, you get rewarded with good luck and success.”

Aberdeen have secured just 11 points from the last 36 available, but Docherty has complete faith that the players will turn the season around.

There are nine games left in the Premiership season.

Club chairman Dave Cormack recently backed manager Dave Cormack to quell mounting speculation about his future at Pittodrie.

The standard of player we have, the way the manager and staff work, we are doing all we can to help us win games and we will continue to do that. “This is still a good place to be.” Tony Docherty

Asked if this was the management duo’s toughest time in the eight years at the club, Docherty said: “Possibly.

“It wasn’t that long ago when we were free-flowing, scoring goals and the shape was brilliant.

“You just have to keep working and things will turn around.

“After a strong performance like the other night, your focus is on the next game.

“You don’t have time to dwell on anything else.

“The standard of player we have, the way the manager and staff work, we are doing all we can to help us win games and we will continue to do that.

“This is still a good place to be.

“Hopefully we can turn performances into points, starting against Kilmarnock.”