Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell exits England role after being passenger in car involved in drink-driving incident

Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell will no longer work as a strikers coach for England due to his involvement in a drink-driving incident which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Russell, who joined the Dons last month as Stephen Glass’ number two, was a passenger in his Audi RS6 down south when it rammed a Vauxhall Corsa injuring its driver – according to the Sun.

The 40-year-old, who has been lauded for his Superior Striker coaching and work with stars like Harry Kane, was fined £2,000 after admitting letting his brother Simon – who was twice the limit and had no insurance – drive.

Danny Moss, 43 — an off-duty ambulance driver — suffered life-changing injuries in the smash in Shirburn, Oxon, last year, county magistrates heard.

The FA told Russell would no longer be part of national team boss Gareth Southgate’s staff, saying: “We’ve agreed with Allan it’s in the best interests of all for him to leave his consultancy position.”

Russell’s spokesman reportedly said: “He doesn’t want to be a distraction to England going into the Euros.”