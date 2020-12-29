Aberdeen are six games unbeaten and want to keep it going – Skipper Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis will take any win if it means Aberdeen realising their Premiership ambitions.

The Dons play Livingston tomorrow night, having battled back from 1-0 down to beat St Johnstone 2-1 at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen are now six games unbeaten in the league. They close out the hectic festive fixture schedule with their trip to Almondvale, before a home game against Dundee United this weekend.

At the end of November, the Dons were under pressure after losing 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox and drawing 0-0 with Hamilton, while going out of the Betfred Cup to St Mirren in-between.

However, they are back to grinding out points, despite not playing their best attacking football at the moment.

Following their win at windy Pittodrie over Saints, Lewis said: “We had a sticky week three or four weeks ago. There have been some disappointing results and some poor performances, but in general there has been some really good play and there’s a lot more to come from us.

“You were never going to see fantastic football in those conditions.”

The Dons skipper added: “At Motherwell (0-0 draw on Wednesday), we probably didn’t test their goalkeeper enough, but the point looked better than it did after the game.

“Your home games are important and we’re six games unbeaten and we want to keep it going.

“The teams that do best in the league are the ones that put runs together and this is a run we want to continue. It’s certainly not beyond us to do that and we feel we’ve got some confidence and winning momentum.”

Saturday’s victory meant Derek McInnes’ team are now two points ahead of Hibs in third place, having started the day one point behind and in fourth.

Although he’s not too keen to start looking at the league table just yet, Lewis accepts the Dons are in a blow-for-blow battle with not just Hibs, but Celtic in second this season.

He said: “Hibs are plugging away and it’s going to be a battle there certainly. We’ve got to look at Celtic as well and how they are doing. It is still very early and we’ve got to focus on ourselves as people have games in hand.

“We’ll keep going and results like Saturday’s are as important as a flowing 3-0 win against anyone.”

Both Lewis and boss Derek McInnes blamed a dry pitch and the blustery conditions for Aberdeen being second best at times against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Lewis insists it played a part in the visitors’ goal, with Liam Gordon’s downward header bouncing over the keeper into the goal at the Richard Donald Stand end.

Ultimately, Sam Cosgrove’s pre-half-time penalty and Ash Taylor’s 54th-minute volley secured the three points.

The goalkeeper said: “A day like this, against a team which is always difficult opposition, you take the three points, forget about the game and move on. The three points are huge in horrendous conditions. The pitch was dry and it was difficult.

“The wind and the dry pitch was a factor. The boy headed the ball down and it bounced up centimetres over my hand and into the net.

“They definitely contributed to that, but we can maybe look at the lead-up to it and whether we could have done better, but we put it right at half-time and looked a lot more assured in the second half.

“To be fair there is less wind at the Merkland End as the wind rushes in at the Richard Donald Stand.”

Lewis admitted his heart sinks when he sees wind forecast, adding: “The wind is the only thing I look for in the forecast.

“I think it was an 18 or 19 mile an hour wind, then was up to 40 miles per hour at 3pm and due to go back to 20 at 6pm.

“The conditions were against football or any sport. There are very few sports where wind helps it.”