Aberdeen announce revamp of youth academy structure

Aberdeen have restructured their youth set-up with a view to helping improve their attempts to develop future first team players.
Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson has been appointed the club’s first pathways manager and will work with Dons boss Stephen Glass on mentoring emerging players and helping source suitable loans which will aid their preparation for first team football.
