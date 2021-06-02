Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen announce revamp of youth academy structure

By Paul Third
02/06/2021, 10:00 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALCormack Park, where Aberdeen train. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Cormack Park, where Aberdeen train. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen have restructured their youth set-up with a view to helping improve their attempts to develop future first team players.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson has been appointed the club’s first pathways manager and will work with Dons boss Stephen Glass on mentoring emerging players and helping source suitable loans which will aid their preparation for first team football.

Stephen Glass with Neil Simpson.
Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register