Aberdeen announce new #OurHome campaign to reignite pride in the Dons and north-east

Aberdeen FC have launched a new campaign to reignite pride in the region and its football club.

The #OurHome campaign will unite with civic partners in the city and Shire to reveal what it means to be an Aberdonian and a Dons fan.

It follows the success of the #StillStandingFree pledge by the AFC Community Trust, which has generated more than £200,000 in donations to help combat food poverty across the north-east.

Through the use of the #OurHome hashtag, current and former players and other figures connected with the club will share why they are proud to be part of the club and the region. It will also encourage fans to share their own stories.

Dons defender Andy Considine, who hails from Banchory in Aberdeenshire and has played 530 times for his hometown club, is backing the campaign.

Considine said: “Aberdeen is home. It always has been. I’ve been very fortunate to spend my entire career at my hometown Club, and I have always been proud to pull on the red shirt and represent my team and this region to the best of my ability. My family and friends remain in the area and it’s the place where I’ve always been most comfortable.

“I think it speaks volumes that we have so many players who settle here for extended periods with their families, and indeed see players such as Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn, returning to the area.

“That is testament not only to the Club, particularly now we have the fantastic facility at Cormack Park which is a huge pull for players, but also to the city and its surroundings which offer an excellent way of life.”

Rob Wicks, Abedeen FC’s commercial director, added: “If ever there was a time when we needed reminding of what a great place Aberdeen city and shire is and what a fantastic club AFC is, it’s now.

“The success of the #StillStandingFree campaign demonstrated that AFC is at the heart of its community with a valuable role to play in the socio-economic wellbeing of the region. It underlined that the collective power of the Red Army, the Club and the Trust, along with its sponsors and corporate partners, can be an inspirational force for good in so many ways.

“This powerful combination has the potential to help the region get back on its feet from the pandemic and on the road to recovery, lifting the spirits of our fans and citizens.

“With this new campaign, we aim to support city and region promotion, to promote business – especially those sectors hardest hit by the pandemic such as tourism and retail – and to remind everyone of why they should be proud to support Aberdeen Football Club and proud to live in Aberdeen City and Shire.”