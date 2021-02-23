Aberdeen announce loan striker Fraser Hornby has suffered “significant” thigh tear

Aberdeen have announced loan striker Fraser Hornby has suffered a “significant” thigh tear.
The deadline-day arrival, 21, has made three starts for the Dons since signing from French side Stade de Reims for the rest of the campaign.
However, the former Everton youth academy starlet was forced off early in Saturday’s 1-0 Pittodrie win over Kilmarnock, suffering the injury after taking a shot at goal.
INJURY UPDATE | Fraser Hornby
Upon further investigation a scan has shown Fraser has suffered a significant tear on his thigh that will keep him out for a period of time.
Good luck with your recovery @fraser_hornby! pic.twitter.com/tLcDyrhhjB
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 23, 2021
