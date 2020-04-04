Aberdeen announce £2 million of new investment and wage deferrals to see club through Covid-19 crisis

Aberdeen have announced they have secured a £2 million investment to help get them over a looming £5m funding black hole caused by Scottish football’s coronavirus shutdown.

Chairman Dave Cormack had spoken publicly about the impending cash flow problem, with the season suspended as of March 13 and the game not expected to return for several months.

In addition to the fresh funding from the club’s key investment group, Derek McInnes, his coaching staff and the Dons players will partially defer wages and bonuses voluntarily for April, May, June and July.

Higher-paid, non-football staff will be making a similar sacrifice, which will plug an additional £1.1m of the expected £5m shortfall.

Cormack said: “The club has worked diligently to minimise the impact on its lower-paid employees and we’re pleased to confirm that more than 50% of our hard working and loyal staff are unaffected by this deferral.

“The balance of employees have agreed to defer salaries by between 10% and 30%, plus certain bonuses, including football performance.”

McInnes added: “It is incumbent on all of us to help the club through this challenging period.

“I want to thank the players, my coaching staff and all staff at the club for being so forthcoming and willing to do what is required to get us through these exceptional circumstances and for supporting our fans and the wider community.”

The Red Army have also been praised for committing to the AberDNA fan funding scheme and season tickets for next term, despite it being an uncertain time for football and wider society. Cormack said the value of these contributions over the next 12 months could be more than £2.6m.

Aberdeen have set the target to reach 10,000 season ticket sales for 2020/21 and grow the AberDNA initiative to 7,000 members by July 31.

Cormack added: “We’re currently exploring how we can reward fans for their loyalty, in one-off and unique ways when football resumes, and we’ll be announcing these in due course.

“We announced earlier this week that the club’s investors will be making donations, equivalent to 10% of every season ticket sale, to the AFC Community Trust.

The Northern Goal podcast panel think Dave Cormack’s open approach is the correct one:

“If the club sells £2m in season tickets, then AFCCT will receive £200,000, which will enable them to continue to carry out vital work with some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“To improve the trust’s cash position immediately, the investors have already advanced a £100,000 donation.”