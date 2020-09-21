Aberdeen and Celtic fined £30,000 each over coronavirus breaches

Aberdeen and Celtic have each been fined £30,000 after their players breached Covid-19 protocols.

The Dons had three Premiership games suspended last month after eight players visited a city centre bar, with two subsequently testing positive for coronavirus.

During the uproar over the incident, it emerged Hoops player Boli Bolingoli had further flouted rules by travelling to Spain and returned without informing his club of the trip.

One of the games postponed was a clash between the Dons and Celtic at Parkhead.

Both outfits will be required to pay £8,000 to the SPFL Trust, with a further £22,000 each suspended and payable should there be any further breaches of rules laid down by the Government and football authorities at Pittodrie or Parkhead.

An SPFL statement said: “Aberdeen FC and Celtic FC demonstrated that they had gone to enormous lengths to ensure that their players adhered to all relevant requirements and protocols relating to Covid-19.

“However, the requirement of individual players to adhere to their clubs’ carefully-designed protocols is a matter of personal and professional responsibility on the part of those players.

“That the players involved ignored the strict and comprehensive requirements set down by Scottish Football, by their clubs and by the Scottish Government, is obviously a serious issue, but given the lengths to which the clubs had gone in each case to seek to ensure compliance by its players, the SPFL Board sub-committee suspended the majority of the fines imposed.

“The fact that adherence to social distancing and other regulations has been assiduous in the intervening period is obviously something we welcome, and we congratulate players, staff and officials for taking a leading role on these important issues.”

Aberdeen chief executive Dave Cormack said: “It’s a fair outcome that demonstrates a common sense approach.

“The SPFL have recognised the enormous efforts we have made to develop and adhere to robust procedures and protocols.

“They have taken into account the measures we have since put in place to reinforce these with all our staff and players.

“The whole regrettable incident is now well and truly behind us.”