A dream come true for ‘Superman’ Christian Ramirez to score on Aberdeen debut

Striker Christian Ramirez insists scoring on his Aberdeen debut in Europe was a dream come true.

The United States international, known as ‘Superman’, began his Pittodrie career with a bang by netting in the 5-1 Euro rout of BK Hacken.

Ramirez announced his arrival at the Dons in style with an impressive performance, and a goal, in the Uefa Europa Conference League victory.

Signed on a two-year contract from Houston Dynamo the twice capped striker insists it was a long held ambition to play on the European stage.

That he also scored on that Euro debut in front of a passionate support chanting his name made it all the more memorable.

Ramirez said: “It was a dream come true for me to make my debut in Europe.

“You always strive for things as a little kid and this was one of the things I had on my list.

“To play in front of this crowd and for this club – and to then have a debut like that was surreal.

“It was surreal both personally and as a team, to put on a performance like that.”

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass secured Ramirez and former Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in the summer to add bite to the attack.

Both impressed in a strike partnership in the second qualifying round first leg clash against the Swedish top flight side.

Ramirez converted at the back-post late in the second half to make it 4-1 to cap a dream debut for the former Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC star.

Scoring capped off a dream debut

The striker had not played a full 90 minutes since May 16 this year and had racked up just three substitute appearances for Houston Dynamo since then.

There was no sign of ring rust from the centre-forward who relished playing in front of the 5,665 strong Red Army.

It was the first time a sizeable crowd had been inside the stadium for almost 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “With everything that had already gone on the goal was the last thing that needed to happen for me.

“It was the first time I have played that amount of minutes in a long time.

“I had been itching to play in that environment and it was awesome.

“The guys fed off the crowd.

“You saw a lot of us looking at the crowd and pumping them up and telling them to be louder.

“For a lot of the guys it was the first time a lot of us had played in front of crowds in a long time.

“Me coming from the States, it was good seeing the stadium so full and was a step in the right direction.”

Ramirez did his homework on team-mates

When moving to sign Ramirez, who took a pay cut to secure a move to Pittodrie, Aberdeen first had to thrash out a deal with Major League Soccer.

When that had hurdle had been negotiated the Reds then had to secure a work permit.

Ramirez used that waiting time wisely by researching his team-mates.

That homework paid immediate dividends as he has forged an understanding with Emmanuel-Thomas and Welsh international Ryan Hedges.

He said: “I did my homework before I joined.

“I know the style the manager wants to play and speaking to Allan (Russell, assistant manager) and seeing videos of Hedges and Jay I knew there were things we could do together.”

What a performance by the guys tonight! Enjoy this one tonight before we shift our focus to next week! Blessed to have made my European debut in front of the Red Army 🔴⚪️ #StandFree onto the next one 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TT6omfokxU — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) July 23, 2021

Although Pittodrie was only at quarter capacity for the Euro tie Ramirez admits the atmosphere was a ‘culture shock’ and he has already urged his family they need to experience the stadium’s atmosphere when they arrive in the Granite City.

His wife and two children are set to arrive in Aberdeen next week.

He said: “I was on the phone to my family and I told them wait until you get here and hear this crowd.

“It is a culture shock and an atmosphere that is special.

“I can only imagine it when the stadium is full.

“It is something we are heading towards and hopefully more people will rally behind us.

“We just need to keep building on this performance.

“I think we had a good bunch of leaders in this locker room that will keep us level headed and working one game at a time.”

Immediate connection with Red Army

During his five seasons at Minnesota United in the United States’ Ramirez was prolific in front of goal.

The club’s supporters dubbed the goal scoring hero ‘Superman’ as they took the striker to their heart.

His close friend and strike partner at Minnesota, Miguel Ibarra, was nicknamed Batman.

Ibarra watched the game from Pittodrie live from across the Atlantic as he cheered on his friend.

That bond with the fan-base remained close throughout his time at Minnesota.

It looks like he will have a similar connection with the Red Army.

On his scoring debut Aberdeen fans were already chanting Ramirez’ name and have quickly adopted a song for the striker.

🔴⚪️💪🏽❤️ Great start enjoy this tonight! https://t.co/PS695ByEbX — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) July 22, 2021

Ramirez said: “Since I have been here, the fans have been really welcoming.

“They have sent me plenty of messages and when I’ve seen people at the grocery store they have welcomed me.

“They all say hello and I am thankful to them for that.

“It was surreal to hear them chanting a song with my name in it and also USA, USA.

“I hope there is plenty more to come.”

Ramirez will lead the line in Sweden on Thursday as the Dons look to finish the job in a Euro tie they are in complete control of.

Despite spending his entire career in the United States the significance of Aberdeen playing in Europe is not lost on Ramirez.

He has immersed himself into the history of the club and is relishing playing a Euro tie in the city where Aberdeen registered its greatest ever result – beating Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983.

Even if he hadn’t sought out videos on the club’s history the walls around Pittodrie, adorned with images of that glorious Euro night, are like a ‘time machine’ and a constant and welcome reminder.

The European Song and studying Fergie

The European Song, the tune released in the build up to the 1983 final and still sung by Dons fans, became an earworm for the striker.

He said: “It is like a time machine walking down the hallways in the stadium. It is special.

“I just watched the Sir Alex Ferguson documentary last week and saw the bit about Gothenburg.

“I was trying to picture the European Song that was on the documentary.

“It just kept playing in my head.

“I went to the locker room and asked the boys to play the song but I didn’t know what it was called. I have it now.”

Ramirez taking nothing for granted in tie

Following his dream debut Ramirez believes things can only get better for a new look squad rebuilt by boss Stephen Glass in the summer, with the striker one of the marquee signings.

However despite a commanding four goal lead he is taking nothing for granted in the return in Gothenburg, especially after a warning from a former Minnesota team-mate – Swedish international keeper John Alvbage, 38, now at Lindome GIF.

Ramirez said: “It is early on for this team and things can only get better.

“However we take it one game at a time, enjoy this one but we want to close the game out next week.

“One of my former Minnesota teammates, John Alvbage, actually stays in Sweden.

“He was a goalkeeper for us in 2017 and he messaged me that BK Hacken were a quality side and it will be tough for us in Sweden.

“They have their artificial turf but we will be ready and I am excited.”