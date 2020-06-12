Joe Harper’s weekly column: £3m gift should get big cheer from fans – cardboard or not

This week feels like it’s going to be a significant one for Scottish football.

The Premiership have moved a step closer to starting next season by returning to training and a financial support package for Scottish clubs has also been confirmed.

Over £3 million has been donated to Scottish football because of James Anderson’s investment.

Edinburgh-based Anderson has stumped up £2.5m, while another £625,000 has come from gift aid.

It’s a great gesture when there is absolutely no reason for him to step in and help Scottish football.

With each club eligible for a £50,000 grant, it could be a major boost for many outfits across the country and could help with testing and measures required for restarting.

Anderson’s generosity is remarkable, particularly when many potential benefactors may have been put off Scottish football by some of the wrangling that has gone over the last three months.

Meanwhile, Premiership clubs are preparing for a return on August 1 – although there are still a number of hurdles to overcome.

The training initially will be quite limited to begin with and players and coaches will have to obey social distancing.

For the players I’m sure it will be quite strange to begin with, not all being in the same dressing room and having the usual routine.

But I’m sure they’ll be pleased to be back and hopefully everything will go smoothly when the top-flight clubs return.

The costs of testing those involved is expensive, but it’s absolutely necessary.

If I was still playing I wouldn’t want to return without the necessary tests.

Hopefully, there are no positive tests and everyone is well, and the Premiership can restart behind closed doors in August.

For managers like Derek McInnes it will be a new challenge to try to get his Aberdeen players up to speed given the current restrictions.

Although beginning the season without supporters won’t be the same, having football back would be uplifting for a lot of people.

I’ve seen German sides like Borussia Monchengladbach putting cardboard cut-outs of supporters in the stands – maybe Scottish clubs might try something similar to add to the spectacle.

But certainly until restrictions are eased and fans are back in stadiums, it won’t be quite the same.

14-10-10-10 seems a fair way to keep everyone happy

Reconstruction is still rumbling on. It seems like Rangers’ idea to bring Gers and Celtic colts teams into the SPFL has been knocked back.

Now one last push is being made for a rejig to 14-10-10-10.

This suggestion appears to be the fairest way to reconstruct because it saves clubs from relegation, but doesn’t deny the likes of Cove Rangers promotion and relegate Peterhead as other proposals have. Highland and Lowland League champions Brora and Kelty are also included, but don’t bank on it getting passed.

Journalists got it write with Young Player of the Year vote

Lewis Ferguson was voted as the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year and it’s an award he richly deserves.

Ferguson fought off competition from St Johnstone’s Ali McCann, Motherwell’s Allan Campbell and Hearts’ Aaron Hickey to win the gong.

It’s easy to forget the midfielder is only 20 years old because of the maturity of his performances in the last two seasons.

During the 2019-20 campaign Ferguson was probably Aberdeen’s most consistent player.

His performances for the Dons were of a remarkably high standard week in, week out.

He also took on a lot of responsibility in the Reds’ midfield when senior players like Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo were unavailable due to injury.

There’s been plenty of speculation linking Ferguson with a move to Rangers.

But what has encouraged me is reading his comments saying that he believes he can fulfil his ambition of winning trophies with Aberdeen.

That’s great to hear and if the Dons are to lift more silverware soon, Ferguson will have a vital role.

The former Hamilton player has a winning mentality.

He won’t settle for second best and it’s that attitude that can help the Reds win trophies and get Ferguson into the Scotland squad.