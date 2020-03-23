33-game season among options being considered by SFA and SPFL for next term

A 33-game Scottish Premiership season is one proposal that could be considered by the SPFL and Scottish FA for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Scottish football authorities are determined to play this season to a finish, even if it has an impact on the ability to play a full schedule next season.

According to one report, the SPFL could scrap the split next term in a bid to create more space in the calendar to finish the 2019-20 campaign.

The SPFL and the Scottish FA are awaiting further guidance from Uefa before making any decisions over the current season with a resumption of fixtures before the end of June looking very unlikely due to the coronavirus crisis.

This summer’s European Championships have already been moved to next summer to give domestic leagues the chance to reach a conclusion.

If the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership campaign cannot start until October then the split could be axed to remove five rounds of fixtures.

But it would be a controversial move with teams facing either two home and one away fixture or vice versa against rival clubs.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City chairman Jim Brown urged the Scottish FA and SPFL to provide clarity over their plans to end the season and distribute prize money.

Brown, speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail, claimed clubs could go to the wall if the period of uncertainty continues.

He said: “I don’t feel we are getting any help or guidance from the SPFL.

“We had the meeting by video call but after that we felt no further forward.

“We need some clarity and we need it soon.

“Clubs could definitely go to the wall in this period.”