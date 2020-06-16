Willie Miller: I’m disappointed 14-10-10-10 reconstruction didn’t stack up for clubs

I’m disappointed the support wasn’t there for permanent reconstruction of the SPFL to 14-10-10-10.

Just 16 of the 42 clubs indicated they would support such a plan, so it looks like the current set-up will remain in place when next season starts.

The latest offering was a permanent restructure, which I thought might be more appealing to some clubs.

A temporary resolution wasn’t tempting to a lot of clubs, particularly in the Premiership.

If the top flight then had to be trimmed from 14 to 12 it meant clubs like St Johnstone, St Mirren, Hamilton, Livingston and Ross County were putting themselves at greater risk of relegation when the numbers were reduced.

So chairmen of these clubs couldn’t justify supporting a temporary measure.

I thought a permanent rejig may have attracted support, although clearly with the numbers, that wasn’t the case.

The 14-10-10-10 proposal would also have allowed Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts to come into the SPFL and for me that was just as important as saving Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer from relegation.

The pyramid shouldn’t be closed off to the Highland and Lowland League champions.

There was a lot of merit in the 14-10-10-10 plan – it was a way to reconstruct on a permanent basis without harming teams, so it’s disappointing it hasn’t gained the support required.